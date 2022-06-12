"As much as people think that I always have confidence, it's not like that; When things go wrong, I often see it very black" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has a brilliant ability to make unbelievable comebacks, be it from big injuries or during matches where he seems down and out. This is generally attributed to his ever-optimistic and always-confident attitude.

However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion recently revealed that he too goes through some doubts during tough moments.

Nadal expressed that the key reason behind those comebacks and victories in close matches is belief. He keeps on trying, even when the possibility of winning is the slightest.

In a recent interview with Marca, the Spaniard gave an insight into his mindset during tough moments. He believes the "essence of sport" is in never giving up.

"As much as people think that I always have confidence, it's not like that, when things go wrong, I often see it very black. But this is the essence of sport, that although the possibilities are minimal and it seems impossible, you keep fighting, you try for your personal satisfaction of having given you the option of having an opportunity," Nadal said.

ESPN India @ESPNIndia



Putting his body on the line, he wins the first two Slams in 2022 - the first time he's done it in his career.



A fighter. A King. The greatest of all time Rafael Nadal didn't know if he'd ever play tennis again at the end of 2021.Putting his body on the line, he wins the first two Slams in 2022 - the first time he's done it in his career.A fighter. A King. The greatest of all time Rafael Nadal didn't know if he'd ever play tennis again at the end of 2021. Putting his body on the line, he wins the first two Slams in 2022 - the first time he's done it in his career. A fighter. A King. The greatest of all time 🐐 https://t.co/czvTAtfFhp

The Spaniard recently demonstrated that belief yet again when he won the 2022 French Open. He suffered from unbearable pain in his left foot but still won some tight matches along the way.

He further highlighted his approach during crucial phases in the biggest of matches, explaining that he prefers to take things 'one point at a time.'

"When things go wrong, I analyze and I look for solutions. Many times I only think about going for the next point, then for another and sometimes little by little things are equal. If things go wrong, it is normal for them to end badly, but in a year someone falls on your side," the 14-time French Open champion expressed.

The 36-year-old superstar did exactly that during the French Open.

He won a hard-fought five-setter against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round, playing some of his best tennis of the fortnight in the deciding set. The Spaniard then upped the ante against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals and third seed Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

Matt Dowell @MattDowellTV What Rafa Nadal has done this year has been mind-boggling and astounding. I can’t quite wrap my head around it.



The physicality of winning Australia. Beating 4 top 10 players in a row to win the French. All with a chronic and terrible foot injury.



It’s amazing. What Rafa Nadal has done this year has been mind-boggling and astounding. I can’t quite wrap my head around it.The physicality of winning Australia. Beating 4 top 10 players in a row to win the French. All with a chronic and terrible foot injury.It’s amazing.

Not getting vaccinated seems a bit selfish: Rafael Nadal

BNP Paribas Open - Day 4

The debate around coronavirus vaccinations has often taken center stage in tennis as well. It has gained more prominence due to Novak Djokovic's stance on the same over the past couple of years.

Meanwhile, Nadal, who is double-vaccinated himself, has always made clear his views on vaccines. Speaking again on the same, the Spaniard admitted that he understands that there are those who are against taking the vaccine. However, he stressed that it is 'selfish' to not take it given the current reality of the world.

He said:

"I understand that there are people who do not want to be vaccinated, but it seems to me to be a bit selfish. We have suffered a lot. We do not know one hundred percent of the effects of the vaccines, but we do have to trust the doctors, which we do know. It is the effect of the virus if we are not vaccinated."

"It seems that today we are the country that is least affected by the virus and I think it is because we have a large part of the population vaccinated," continued Nadal.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal https://t.co/7EOF3Urrs5 Nadal joins with good friend, longtime NBA star Pau Gasol, and the Red Cross with goal to raise 11 million Euros to help the most vulnerable people impacted by outbreak in Spain. Calls on the Spanish sports community to help. Says he and Gasol have donated. twitter.com/RafaelNadal/st… Nadal joins with good friend, longtime NBA star Pau Gasol, and the Red Cross with goal to raise 11 million Euros to help the most vulnerable people impacted by outbreak in Spain. Calls on the Spanish sports community to help. Says he and Gasol have donated. twitter.com/RafaelNadal/st…

On the tennis front, there is still suspense around Nadal's participation at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships commencing later this month. The Spaniard underwent a new form of treatment on his left foot earlier this week.

However, according to his uncle and former long-term coach Toni Nadal, the Spaniard is recovering well and is expected to feature at SW19.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far