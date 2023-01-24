"As much as WTA has evolved over the years, one thing remains constant" - Fans thrilled at Victoria Azarenka reaching Australian Open 2023 semifinals

Victoria Azarenka knocked off third seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open. She won in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.

Fans took to social media to express their admiration for the 2-time Australian Open champion. Some took Pegula's loss as an indication of her not being in her best form as she had an easy draw and was one of the favorites to win.

"I'm actually laughing so hard. Pegula’s path to victory was the easiest it’s ever been and she’s still losing in the quarterfinals," read a post.

Many others expressed their admiration for the 2-time Australian Open champion, complimenting the World No. 24 on her impressive comeback. She last won the title in 2013 and this is her first time in ten years entering the semifinals.

"Azarenka d. Pegula 6-4 6-1 at the Australian Open. SF down under for the 2x champ. Vika has intangibles that can’t be taught. She knows how to fight for the biggest titles bc she’s won them before. As much as WTA has evolved over the years, one thing remains constant - Vika," posted an online channel.

Others too echoed similar sentiments, complimenting the World No. 24 on her fine form and her ability to draw from experience.

" It's been 10 years since Victoria Azarenka defended her Australian Open title. She's back in the SFs, ousting favourite Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1. I don't believe in turning back time. This was vintage Azarenka, yes, but fuelled by all her experiences & struggles. I adored it," read another post.

Former tennis player Ana Ivanovic took to a lighter note while congratulating the Belarusian.

"Leo’s school tuition was due. Fridge was empty. Water was cut off. Lights were out. She had one chance and one chance only. And she took it," Ivanovic posted.

Azarenka will now face reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina for a place in the semifinals on Thursday, 26 January.

Victoria Azarenka to lock horns with Elena Rybakina at the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka post her 2023 Australian Open quarterfinal win

Victoria Azarenka will square off against Elena Rybakina at the Rod Laver Arena in the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open on Thursday, 26 January.

Both players will come into the match with straight-sets victories over their opponents in the quarterfinals. They have also built strong momentum for themselves, with Rybakina earlier ousting top seed Iga Swiatek and the Belarusian upsetting third seed Jessica Pegula.

This is the deepest run that the Kazakh has made in the tournament so far. While she will be eyeing her first title win at the Australian Open, Azarenka will be looking for her third after a ten-year gap.

Their head-to-head stands at 1-0 in Rybakina's favor.

