As Novak Djokovic goes into the SF clash against Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon, can he hold on to his record for the longest win-streak on Centre Court?

Novak Djokovic will take on Cameron Norrie in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in a couple of hours with the hopes of reaching his fourth consecutive final at the tournament.

As it turns out, the three-time defending champion is now in possession of an extraordinary record at SW19 — the longest win-streak on Centre Court. As discovered by Matt Roberts of The Tennis Podcast fame, the World No. 3 has won 37 consecutive matches on the main court so far, extending all the way back to 2014.

Although the former World No. 1 has lost two matches at the event since then — against Sam Querrey in the 2016 edition and against Tomas Berdych in the 2017 edition, both defeats came on the No. 1 court. The last man to beat the 20-time Grand Slam champion on Centre Court remains Andy Murray, when the Brit bested him in the 2013 Wimbledon final to win his second Grand Slam title.

Djokovic's streak is significantly longer than that of American Helen Wills, who won 32 matches at the location between 1927 and 1938, and Swiss maestro Roger Federer, who also won 32 matches on Centre Court between 2003 and 2008.

After the duo, the longest such streak belongs to Bjorn Borg, who won 23 matches on the main court between 1976 and 1981, followed by Martina Navratilova's 22-match unbeaten run between 1982 and 1988.

Nick Kyrgios awaits the winner of the clash between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie in the final at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic will take on Nick Kyrgios in the final at Wimbledon if he beats Cameron Norrie

Novak Djokovic has a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head against Cameron Norrie coming into the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, having won their previous encounter at the 2021 ATP Tour Finals.

A victory against the Brit once more would pit him against Nick Kyrgios in the final, who has reached his first ever Grand Slam final without having to even step onto the court in the semifinals. The Australian's opponent Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament yesterday due to an abdominal injury, assuring him passage into the summit clash.

Kyrgios is one of the few players with an unbeaten record against the Serb, leading their head-to-head 2-0. The former World No. 13 is yet to lose a set against the 20-time Grand Slam champion, but both meetings took place on hardcourts.

Their clashes also came back in 2017, arguably the 35-year-old's worst year on the ATP Tour. If they happen to meet at SW19 on Sunday, the World No. 3 will be the overwhelming favorite despite Kyrgios' recent form.

