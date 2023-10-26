Alexander Zverev has found himself in the middle of a controversy once again, thanks to an unlikely source this time around.

Zverev is currently in action at the 2023 Vienna Open, where he has reached the quarterfinals. The German will next take on third seed Andrey Rublev for a place in the final four of the ATP 500 event.

In the meantime, it is his social media interaction that has caught the attention of tennis fans. First brought to light by Twitter user Emily (userid: '@andreyrublevs'), the 26-year-old was caught liking a rather sexually suggestive Instagram video from content creator Elisa.

The 19-year-old, who has over 70,000 followers, posted a reel on October 15, with the caption:

"Pov the mean coach rips my leggings apart cause he wanna see the perfect dump truck everyone is talking about."

The video was immediately called out by many for promotion of rape and molestation, especially coming from a woman such as one herself. Zverev, however, was among many who had 'liked' the video, as spotted in the screenshot of the attached image.

Fans were understandably angry, and called out the former World No. 2 for his 'disgusting' behaviour.

'F**king disgusting,' one fan wrote.

"Disappointed, not surpirsed... as if he couldn't sink any lower," another fan replied.

Alexander Zverev has been caught in the middle of two cases of domestic assault allegations

While any player liking such an Instagram post would have warranted disgust on the part of tennis fans as well, Alexander Zverev's case is all the more conspicuous because he has been previously involved in not one but two domestic assault allegations.

First, he was accused by ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova of assault, for which he was investigated nearly three years by the ATP before being given a clean-chit by the tennis body due to insufficient evidence.

"From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence and denied the baseless allegations made against me," AlexaverZverev said earlier this year after the ATP's decision went in his favor. "I welcomed and fully cooperated with the ATP's investigation and am grateful for the organization's time and attention in this matter."

Then, he was accused by Brenda Patea, with whom Zverev has a daughter, of causing 'bodily harm' to her. That case is at the moment under process in Berlin, where the public prosecutor has reportedly applied for the issuance of a "criminal order" against the 26-year-old.