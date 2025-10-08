"As the son of an undocumented immigrant, it’s personal" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian issues strongly-worded response against ICE arrests

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, expressed his feelings about the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arresting immigrants. Linking it to his personal life, he penned a lengthy note on the issue.Videos of ICE officers executing aggressive deportations and arrests under the government's new initiative to elevate the removal of undocumented immigrants have gone viral on social media. This has led to detentions of various US citizens and family separations. Highlighting this sensitive issue, writer and computer scientist Paul Graham criticized the arrests, writing on X:&quot;Later we'll find it hard to believe that masked thugs were dragging people off the street at gunpoint. At least I hope we will, since the other alternative would be to decline into the kind of country where that's normal.&quot;Paul Graham @paulgLINKLater we'll find it hard to believe that masked thugs were dragging people off the street at gunpoint. At least I hope we will, since the other alternative would be to decline into the kind of country where that's normal.Reacting to this, Ohanian wrote a lengthy note, revealing that his mother was also an undocumented immigrant and called the issue 'deeply personal.' Issuing a strong message on this, he wrote on X:&quot;As the son of an undocumented immigrant (my mom overstayed an au pair visa for years before marrying my dad, a U.S. citizen), it’s deeply personal: Reddit wouldn’t exist if ICE had come for her. I do think border security matters. But it shouldn’t come at the cost of crushing lives. A sensible amnesty/legalization policy (like what Reagan offered in 1986!!) could strike a better balance,&quot; wrote Serena Williams' husband.He added:&quot;Path to citizenship for law-abiding, hard-working undocumented immigrants &lt;&lt;after background checks, waiting periods, and meeting clear standards&gt;&gt;. Order and accountability; those who don’t step forward for the pathway should face enforcement under due process. This isn’t open borders, it’s smart borders + humane immigration reform.&quot;Alexis Ohanian @alexisohanianLINKAs the son of an undocumented immigrant (my mom overstayed an au pair visa for years before marrying my dad, a U.S. citizen), it’s deeply personal: Reddit wouldn’t exist if ICE had come for her.I do think border security matters. But it shouldn’t come at the cost of crushing lives. A sensible amnesty / legalization policy (like what Reagan offered in 1986!!) could strike a better balance: Path to citizenship for law-abiding, hard-working undocumented immigrants &lt;&lt;after background checks, waiting periods, and meeting clear standards&gt;&gt;. Order and accountability; those who don’t step forward for the pathway should face enforcement under due process. This isn’t open borders, it’s smart borders + humane immigration reform. The guys up at the crack of dawn in the Home Depot parking lot &lt;&lt;looking for work&gt;&gt; or the women hustling their home-made food on the corner are &lt;&lt;exactly&gt;&gt; the men &amp; women we want contributing to this great nation. We shouldn't be rounding them up at gunpoint.Along with this, Ohanian also voiced his support for the people at the Home Depot parking lot and the women hustling with homemade food in the corner, stating that these were the kind of people we should want contributing to the nation rather than being rounded up at gunpoint.Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, revealed a collection that reminded him of his motherIn April this year, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared a video on X showing a collection of Nordic licorice, revealing that his mother loved them. Stating that these assortments weren't for the weak, he wrote:&quot;This Nordic licorice reminds me of my mom, she loved the stuff — it’s not for the weak — but I love it too NGL. Tack Sweden! see ya again soon&quot;Alexis Ohanian often shares anecdotes about his mother and once opened up about an unforgettable sports memory that connected with his mother's cancer diagnosis.