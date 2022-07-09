"As a tennis fan, I'm glad Nick Kyrgios made it to the final" - Novak Djokovic after securing his spot in the Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic confirmed his spot in the 2022 Wimbledon championships final on Friday, beating Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals. Djokovic will face Nick Kyrgios on Sunday as he attempts to clinch the elusive 21st Grand Slam.

Kyrgios, on his part, booked his spot in his maiden Major final after Rafael Nadal withdrew ahead of their semifinal clash, citing an abdominal muscle tear.

The 27-year-old Australian, who is ranked No. 40 in the world, entered this year's draw at the Wimbledon Championships without being seeded.

As such, Djokovic pointed out that the mercurial Aussie's foray into the summit clash was "surprising" given his ranking. That said, the Serb admitted that on talent alone, Nick Kyrgios is a major force to reckon with on grass.

"It is surprising that he is in the final because of his ranking," Djokovic said. "Between us, the players, we know how dangerous it is, especially on grass."

The Serb reckons Kyrgios has worked on the mental side of things to be able to make his maiden Slam final after failing to fulfill his potential throughout the past. Djokovic revealed that from a tennis perspective, he was "glad" that the Aussie made the summit clash.

"It seems that he is mentally better than he was a few years ago. Over time you mature and understand what you need to be at your best mental or physical level," Djokovic added. "Somehow, I'm not surprised he's here. As a tennis fan, I'm glad he made it to the final, he's very talented. Due to the quality of tennis, it is where it deserves to be”.

“I don't know if I would call it a bromance" - Novak Djokovic on his relationship with Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic exults after beating Cameron Norrie in the semifinals on Friday

Earlier on Thursday, Nick Kyrgios had labeled his relationship with Novak Djokovic as a "bromance." The two have historically been at loggerheads, which greatly escalated during the aftermath of the much-maligned Adria Tour in 2020, where the Serb had flouted several health and safety rules.

However, Kyrgios was one of the very few players who came to the Serb's defense during the latter's visa controversy in Australia earlier this year. Their relationship has improved since, with the 20-time Major champion grateful for the support he received from the 27-year-old while he was detained and eventually deported from Australia.

While speaking to the press after beating Norrie, Novak Djokovic admitted that his relationship with Kyrgios has improved since the debacle in Australia. But the Serb stopped short of labeling their newfound friendship as a 'bromance.'

“I don't know if I would call it a bromance , but we have a better relationship than we did before January of this year," said the Serb. "When it was very difficult for me in Australia, he was one of the few players who came out to defend me publicly and supported me. It's something I really appreciate. I respect him a lot for that."

