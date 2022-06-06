"As an uncle I am very happy to see how my nephew is a totally normal guy, who plays tennis well and who has not changed his person or believed himself to be a special being" - Toni on Rafael Nadal

Tennis superstar and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal was showered with praise by his uncle and former coach Toni Nadal. The Spaniard captured his 22nd Grand Slam and 14th French Open title last night after beating Casper Ruud in the final.

In an interview with Puentia, Toni Nadal was asked about the personal side of things about Rafael Nadal. Toni Nadal was asked about the person that his nephew was and has become after all the success he has had.

Toni stated that his tennis success has not changed his personality much and that he remains a "totally normal guy" who is good at playing tennis.

"I am very happy to see the evolution that my nephew has had, how he has gone from being a child with skills to being a great tennis player and how that step has not changed him personally. And as an uncle I am very happy to see how my nephew is a totally normal guy, who plays tennis well and who has not changed his person or believed himself to be a special being," Toni Nadal said.

Toni Nadal was in Rafa's corner for 16 of his Grand Slam titles and the duo parted ways after the 2017 season ended. However, Toni Nadal continues to be a major part of Rafael Nadal's life as he is the director at Rafa Nadal Academy.

He is also part of Felix Auger-Aliassime's coaching team and began mentoring the Canadian in 2021. Rafael Nadal beat Auger-Aliassime at Roland Garros this year in the last 16 in five sets.

"At first I was the one who had to dictate everything that was done" - Toni Nadal on coaching Rafael Nadal from a young age

Rafael Nadal and Toni Nadal at the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals

Toni Nada also spoke about the process of being Rafael Nadal's coach. He asserted that when he began coaching his nephew, he had to take charge of everything. However, as the years passed, Toni Nadal transferred his knowledge and expertise to his nephew and gave him more personal responsibility.

"Rafael, when I started with him, he was a child. At first I was the one who had to dictate everything that was done and as he grows, I transferred to him what I had to do, I was giving him greater responsibility," Toni Nadal said.

Toni Nadal compared the process of tutoring his nephew as a young boy to being similar to running a business as a leader.

"It's normal, I think that a leader of any company has to be practically the same, at the beginning, if he is the one who knows the subject, he will lead and as he gains confidence with the people he works with, the normal thing is that he transfers the responsibility and that, in the end, things work out together," Toni Nadal added.

