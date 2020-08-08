Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour of exhibition tournaments has by far been the biggest talking point in the tennis world. The infections during the event have been cited by many as the reason for further scrutiny and care by tournaments that are trying to get tennis restarted.

Recently, Stan Wawrinka weighed in on the issue too. And while not defending the actions of Novak Djokovic, the Swiss player did claim that he is nobody to criticize the Serb.

As per RTS, Wawrinka spoke at a press conference where he admitted he was not very confident of normalcy returning to the tennis circuit any time soon.

"Tennis will be the last sport to resume normally," asserted Wawrinka.

The former World No. 3 then went on to speak about Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour, albeit cautiously, claiming that Djokovic should have shown better sense and responsibility being the World No. 1.

"Novak only followed the health directives of the countries concerned," said Wawrinka. "But as the world No. 1, he assumes more responsibility than any other player."

The Adria Tour, hosted and funded by Novak Djokovic and members of his family, led to Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov, Viktor Troicki and the Serb himself testing positive for COVID-19 during its second leg in Zadar. Tournament director Goran Ivanisevic also later tested positive for the virus.

"He should have been careful. But it is not for me to teach him," Wawrinka went on.

Stan Wawrinka withdraws from the US Open, Novak Djokovic yet to make decision

Novak Djokovic at the 2018 US Open

Stan Wawrinka also spoke at length about this year's US Open, a tournament he has decided to skip in favor of staying in Europe and preparing for the clay swing set to take place in September and October.

"There is the health situation which is particular to New York. And the sequence of tournaments which follows after the US Open will be tough," said the 3-time Grand Slam champion. "There are still many questions and doubts about the holding of the US Open."

After Rafael Nadal also announced he would be skipping the American hardcourt season due to safety reason, a series of women's players - including Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens - have joined him on the withdrawal list.

A statement is imminent from Novak Djokovic over whether or not he will play the US Open this year, but speculation is rife that he will pull out too. That said, he had ordered the match balls of the US Open to practice last week, and has been seen training on hardcourts at his residence in Marbella, Spain.