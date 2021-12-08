Ashleigh Barty has "led the way" in prioritizing mental health following Bianca Andreescu's Australian Open withdrawal: Todd Woodbridge

In a recent interview, former 16-time Grand Slam doubles champion Todd Woodbridge hailed Ashleigh Barty for leading a trend in women's tennis about prioritizing mental health.

Barty finished the 2019 season as World No. 1 but sat out the entirety of the 2020 season following the COVID-19 pandemic. She then answered all her doubters by returning in 2021 to win another Major at Wimbledon. The Australian ended her third consecutive season as the World No. 1.

Woodbridge believes the example set by Barty paved the way for Bianca Andreescu's recent withdrawal from the 2022 Australian Open.

"Ash Barty has led the way in people understanding that you have time," Woodbridge said on Wide World of Sports radio. "And that's what Andreescu has done. She's going to have a longer and better career by understanding where she's at mentally."

Andreescu said that she wished to take some time off to reset and come back stronger after a draining year. The Canadian broke through in 2019, winning Indian Wells, Toronto and the US Open, but has since failed to show the same kind of form.

Woodbridge believes Barty has led the way for players to ensure they do not suffer burnout, which he said has been a major problem in the women's game in the past.

"Tip your hat to Ash Barty because she's been the one to show the way. And it doesn't burn them out, remember, we had a lot of burnout in women's tennis in the past so this eliminates that," Woodbridge said.

Ashleigh Barty on the hunt for maiden Australian Open title

Ashleigh Barty at the 2021 US Open

Ashleigh Barty comes into the 2022 Australian Open after spending 95 weeks at the top of the WTA rankings. She is one of only five players -- the others being Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams and Chris Evert -- to finish three consecutive seasons as the year-end World No. 1.

The Aussie won the 2019 French Open and Wimbledon in 2021, but is yet to succeed at her home Slam. Barty reached the quarterfinals in 2019 and 2021, and the semifinals in 2020, but has so far failed to make a finals appearance.

The World No. 1 took a bit of a break and has not competed since a third round defeat at the hands of Shelby Rogers at the 2021 US Open.

Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol The WTA have announced their 2021 awards:



Player of the year: Ashleigh Barty

Team of the year: Krejcikova/Siniakova

Most improved player: Barbora Krejcikova

Newcomer: Emma Raducanu

With defending champion Naomi Osaka being inactive on tour for much of 2021, the Aussie is still among the favorites to triumph in Melbourne, alongside the likes of Garbine Muguruza, Aryna Sabalenka, and Anett Kontaveit.

