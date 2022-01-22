Ashleigh Barty says battling win over Anisimova at RG 2019 was "massive turning point" in career, hopes to "use that experience" in AO 4R clash

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty cruised past Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-3 in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open on Friday. Had the seedings played out, she would have set up a dream date with two-time champion Naomi Osaka in the round of 16.

However, the Japanese suffered an upset at the hands of Amanda Anisimova, who will now take on Barty for a spot in the quarterfinals.

In that context, the Australian was asked in her post-match press conference whether her expectation had "turned on its head." Barty emphasized that she had no expectations at all and that the outcome of matches should never be taken for granted.

"That was your expectation. My expectation was whoever it would be. I mean, each match is uncertain. Each match of tennis, there are no certainties. You have no idea what's going to happen. You just have to navigate your way through as best you can that given moment," Barty said.

The Australian beat Anisimova in three sets in the semifinals of Roland Garros 2019 en route to winning the title. According to Barty, clawing her way back from a set and a break down was a "turning point" in her career.

"I remember that I learned a lot from that moment. That was a turning point in my career, and you have to be able to take learnings from those moments," she said.

At that point in my life, in my career, it was a massive turning point. Yeah, obviously it feels like it's a lifetime ago, but some of those memories are still really vivid. Without a doubt we will take that and use that experience, use those feelings and those emotions as best we can come Sunday."

The 25-year-old explained that she still remembers the words she told herself during the change of ends at 0-3 in the second set. She believes it has held her in good stead ever since, helping her problem-solve during matches.

"I remember the biggest moment of that match was coming out of the chair at 3-Love down the second set. I remember that to this very day what I was saying to myself at that change of ends," Barty continued. "From then on, it's held me in pretty good stead, sticking to those values and continuing to try and grow each and every time on court and problem-solve and work my way through."

"I don't really understand it" - Ashleigh Barty on infamous "siuuu" chants at Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty in action against Camila Giorgi in the third round at Australian Open 2022

The 2022 Australian Open has witnessed chants like never before. While Cristiano Ronaldo's "siuuu" reverberates in iconic fashion across football stadiums whenever he scores a goal, the chant hasn't received a cordial welcome at the Australian Open.

A number of players, including Andy Murray and Daniil Medvedev, were irked by the chants, which they mistook for booing. Barty, too, is not a big fan.

"I don't really understand it. Yeah, not my thing," she said when asked about her take on the matter.

Edited by Arvind Sriram