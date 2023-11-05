Ashleigh Barty announces her first picture book, 'My Dream for You'

Ashleigh Barty recently announced her first picture book, titled 'My Dream for You'. The book, which will be released in March 2024, is a collaboration with Jasmin McGaughey and Jade Goodwin, the team behind the Little Ash series of children’s books.

Barty, who retired from professional tennis last year, has been busy with various projects since then. She launched her memoir, 'My Dream Time,' in January 2023, which chronicled her journey from a four-year-old girl who picked up a racquet to a three-time Grand Slam champion.

The 27-year-old also released a six-book series called 'Little Ash', which was based on the themes of school, sport, friendship, and family. The series follows the adventures of Little Ash, a girl who loves tennis. It aimed to inspire young readers to follow their dreams and passions.

Barty announced the picture book on her Instagram account on Saturday, November 4. She shared a picture of the cover, which showed a mother embracing her newborn.

"I am so excited to announce my first picture book, My Dream for You 🧡 It’s been fantastic to collaborate with Jasmin McGaughey and Jade Goodwin, the team behind Little Ash, to create this beautiful book. I can’t wait for you all to read it! My Dream for You will be available in March 2024," Barty wrote.

Ashleigh Barty rules out tennis comeback in light of new maternal role

Ashleigh Barty at the Sport Australia Hall of Fame celebration

Ashleigh Barty recently talked about her chances of making a comeback to tennis after retiring from the sport in March 2022. Barty and former Grand Slam winner Pat Rafter were attending a ceremony to celebrate the return of the Brisbane International tennis tournament in 2024.

Barty said that she has no time to practice and get in shape. She also said that while she cherishes her memories from her professional tennis days, she now wants to make new ones after having her first child, a boy named Hayden, in July 2023, with her husband Garry Kissick.

"I don’t have the time. I don’t have the time to train, I don’t have the time to prepare, & I have so many great memories out on this court, & now I just get to create new memories. I’m certainly not coming out of retirement," Barty said.

Barty is one of the most successful and popular tennis players of her generation. She has won 15 singles titles and 12 doubles titles on the WTA tour, including three Grand Slam singles titles at the 2019 French Open, the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, and the 2022 Australian Open.

Ashleigh Barty also won the 2018 US Open doubles title with Coco Vandeweghe and the 2019 WTA Finals singles title. She reached the World No. 1 ranking in singles and the World No. 5 ranking in doubles.