Tennis news today: Ashleigh Barty surprises tennis world with retirement, Rafael Nadal out for 4-6 weeks due to rib fracture | 23 March 2022

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has sent shockwaves throughout the tennis community by announcing her sudden retirement. In her latest Instagram update, she announced her decision to step away from the sport for good this time.

Rafael Nadal looked visibly uncomfortable during the Indian Wells Open final and now the cause behind it has been revealed. The Spaniard is expected to be sidelined for the next four to six weeks due to a rib fracture.

Entry lists for the upcoming Barcelona Open and the Serbia Open have been released, while Naomi Osaka is set to kick off her Miami Open challenge.

Here's a round-up of the day's biggest headlines:

Ashleigh Barty calls it quits

In an unexpected move, World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has announced her retirement from the sport. She hasn't competed since winning the Australian Open in January and now in an Instagram update, revealed her decision to hang up her racquet for good at just 25 years of age.

"Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis. I wasn’t sure how to share this news with you so I asked my good friend @caseydellacqua to help me. I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together," Barty said.

"More to come tomorrow at my press conference."

Barty is just the second player to retire as World No. 1, following Justine Henin in 2008. The Australian's career achievements include winning the 2019 Roland Garros, 2021 Wimbledon Championships, 2022 Australian Open and the 2018 US Open doubles title.

Barty won an additional 12 titles, including the WTA Finals in 2019. She also held the World No. 1 ranking for a period of 113 consecutive weeks and 120 overall. One of the most beloved players on the tour by both fans and contemporaries alike, she'll be missed for sure.

Rafael Nadal suffers rib fracture, to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks

It has all come crashing down for Rafael Nadal, as his incredible year has suddenly been turned upside down. The Spaniard struggled with a recurring foot injury while competing at the Indian Wells Open. During the final, he was in pain due to issues with his chest and had trouble breathing.

Upon further examination by Nadal's medical team, it has been revealed that he suffered a stress crack in the third rib. He's set to be out for between four and six weeks and almost certainly won't compete at the Monte Carlo Masters or the Barcelona Open.

Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev to headline 2022 Serbia Open

Novak Djokovic was the first player to be confirmed for the upcoming Serbia Open next month and now the rest of the field has been revealed as well. The Serb will be the top seed in the tournament, followed by Andrey Rublev, who'll be the only other top-10 player participating.

Top-40 players Karen Khachanov, Aslan Karatsev, Gael Monfils, Fabio Fognini, Cristian Garin and Filip Krajinovic round out the top eight seeds. 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem will also participate, but won't be seeded as his ranking has dipped following a lengthy absence due to injury.

2022 Barcelona Open features a stacked draw

While on paper Rafael Nadal is still the top seed at the upcoming Barcelona Open, he will almost certainly withdraw from the event due to his latest setback. Nevertheless, the tournament features a strong field.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz, Jannik Sinner, Cameron Norrie, Dennis Shapovalov and Carlos Alcaraz are some of the big names at the ATP 500 event.

Naomi Osaka to kick off her Miami Open campaign

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka is in action at the Miami Open today. She will take on Australian Astra Sharma in the first round. The Japanese made an early exit at Indian Wells, losing in the second round during a match in which she was reduced to tears by a heckler.

Osaka reached the quarterfinals in Miami last year and will be determined to improve on that result. However, she has struggled with form this season. The four-time Grand Slam champion has previously managed to overcome rough patches and has it in her to do so again.

