Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has announced that she is expecting her first child with professional golfer husband Garry Kissick.

The former Australian tennis player revealed the news on Friday, January 6. Barty posted a picture of her adorable pet dog, Origi, in the frame alongside a pair of newborn baby shoes, calling her pet “the protective big sister.”

"2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure. Origi already the protective big sister," Ashleigh Barty announced on social media.

The news comes less than a year after Barty decided to hang her racquet and take a leave from tennis. The three-time Grand Slam champion retired from the sport in March 2022, at the young age of 25. She concluded her career in spectacular fashion, winning her final Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in front of her home crowd while being ranked World No. 1.

"I know how much it takes to challenge at the top of the sport. I don’t have that in me any more. I know I’m spent. Physically I have nothing more to give. That, for me, is success - I’ve given everything I have to this beautiful sport, and I’m really happy with that. I’m grateful for everything that tennis has given me but I’m ready to step away, chase other dreams and put the racquets down," Ashleigh Barty had said, announcing her retirement.

A few months after her retirement, on July 23, Ashleigh Barty married Kissick, whom she got engaged to in November 2021 after being in a relationship since 2017.

Ashleigh Barty to mentor prodigy Olivia Gadecki at Australian Open 2023

Ashleigh Barty is the reigning Australian Open champion

While Ashleigh Barty may have said goodbye to competitive tennis, she has been occupied with new pursuits, which also included publishing her autobiography titled “My Dream Time: A Memoir of Tennis & Teamwork.” It was also revealed that the reigning Australian Open champion is set to return to the tournament in 2023.

According to reports, the 26-year-old will be seen in a new and exciting role as a mentor to 20-year-old local phenomenon Olivia Gadecki. Speaking about her upcoming partnership with the 2022 winner, Gadecki said that her equation with the tennis great has always been congenial.

"I’ve been really fortunate to always be able to contact her if I have any questions or if I need advice, she’s always been there for me,” Gadecki told AAP at the United Cup in Sydney.

"The best part is she just treats me like a normal person and we can relate in that regard and off court is just as important as on court. Just her application. She’s just really good at being consistent with everything she goes about," she added.

Poll : 0 votes