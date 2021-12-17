Ashleigh Barty and Dylan Alcott share Newcombe Medal 

Ashleigh Barty and Dylan Alcott have been jointly awarded the 2021 Newcombe Medal for their outstanding achievements in tennis this year. The duo were by far the best performers in their respective disciplines and picking one over the other didn't seem fair.

The Newcombe Medal is the highest accolade bestowed upon Australian tennis players and was named in honor of Australian tennis legend John Newcombe. This was Barty's fourth win (all consecutively) and Alcott's second.

Congratulations to our 2021 Newcombe Medallists! @DylanAlcott, recognised for becoming the first male player to win a Golden Slam 🏅@AshBarty, honoured for winning five titles in 2021, including the ladies' singles title at Wimbledon 🏆

Dylan Alcott created history by becoming the first male player to win the Golden Calendar Year Slam this year, winning all four Majors and an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. He is also just the third player to do this in tennis, following Steffi Graf in 1988 and fellow wheelchair tennis player Diede de Groot in 2021.

While it felt like a massive moment for Alcott when he first won the award in 2016, it felt a little more "normal" this time around. He also expressed his joy at sharing the award with Barty, who he called "a legend of a person."

"You know, when I won a Newk [Newcombe Medal] in 2016 it was a massive moment. It was a real glass ceiling shattering moment because an athlete with a disability had never really won a big award like that, you know what I mean? It’s kind of weird now but it feels a bit more normal, doesn’t it? And that’s so cool. And to share it with Ash who is one of my good mates but also just such a legend of a person – an even better person than she is a tennis player."

Ashleigh Barty's spectacular 2021 season

Ashleigh Barty at the 2021 Cincinnati Open

Ashleigh Barty had another successful season, finishing as World No. 1 for the third straight year. The Australian has now held the top spot in the rankings for more than 100 weeks.

Barty won her second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon and won two WTA 1000 events in Miami and Cincinnati. She added two more WTA 500 titles to her kitty for a total of five, the most on the WTA Tour this year.

It was a difficult but rewarding year for Barty, who expressed her delight in sharing the Newcombe Medal with Alcott.

"It’s been an exceptional year and I think to be able to share the Newcombe Medal with Dylan is incredible. To be able to share this with him after what’s been a really rewarding, tough year. But I certainly wouldn’t change any of it," Barty said.

Barty is now gearing up for the 2022 season, which she will begin by playing in the WTA 500 in Adelaide.

