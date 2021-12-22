Jill Craybas thinks "Ashleigh Barty is a great representation for the women's game", says it's "awesome" that she's World No. 1 

Former World No. 39 and tennis commentator Jill Craybas lauded Wimbledon Champion Ashleigh Barty for her achievements this year and cited her as an excellent representative for women's tennis.

On the latest episode of the Tennis Talk podcast hosted by journalist Matt Brown, Craybas talked about her life after retirement and reviewed the major events of the WTA tour in 2021.

Matt Brown tweeted his thanks to the former player for being generous with her time:

"Thanks ⁦@jcray74 for joining the Tennis Talk podcast to wrap the WTA season!" he wrote.

Craybas lavished praise on Ashleigh Barty while talking about the Australian's victory at Wimbledon this year.

Craybas felt that the 25-year-old was not only an amazing athlete but also a wonderful person who conducts herself with poise on the court. This, the American argued, was why women's tennis should be proud to have Ashleigh Barty as its poster child for the current generation.

"Ashleigh Barty is just an all-natural athlete and an amazing person. I think she's definitely a great representation for the women's game," Craybas said. "The way she carries herself on the court, her demeanor, the way she speaks. I think she's just awesome to have at the No. 1 spot," she added.

Ashleigh Barty has been at the top of the WTA rankings for more than 100 consecutive weeks, the fifth female player to achieve the feat. Barty has also been the year-end No. 1 for three years on the trot, equalling Serena Williams and Chris Evert for the third most consecutive year-end No. 1 finishes to their name.

Jill Craybas backed Paula Badosa to win the 2022 Australian Open

Jill Craybas also spoke highly of World No. 8 Paula Badosa. She recalled watching the Spaniard at the 2021 WTA Tour Finals in Guadalajara and being impressed with her style of play.

She revealed that several coaches on the WTA circuit think that the 24-year-old could be the next big thing in women's tennis. They also believe she is the prime contender to take over the No. 1 spot from Barty.

"I saw Paula Badosa play in Guadalajara and I was so impressed. I heard quite a few coaches on the tour saying she is definitely going to be No. 1 soon. They think she is definitely going to be a contender for No. 1," Craybas said.

When asked to predict who she expected to lift the 2022 Australian Open women's singles trophy, Jill Craybas picked Badosa. However, she also considered Garbine Muguruza and Victoria Azarenka equally likely to win the title.

"Who do I fancy for Melbourne? I am going to go with Badosa," Craybas said.

