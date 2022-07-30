Ashleigh Barty ties the knot with her long-term boyfriend Garry Kissick

Ashleigh Barty has finally tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend and fiance Garry Kissick. The wedding ceremony was private and held at a secret venue in Queensland, Australia.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Barty and Kissick were married earlier this month, and only her close friends and family were present at the wedding.

Guests included tennis stars like Pat Rafter, Casey Dellacqua and Alicia Molik, and the former world No. 1 looked stunning in a white dress while Kissick wore a black tuxedo.

The news wasn't announced right away by the couple; instead, they both used Instagram on Saturday to share their plans to embark on a joint journey with the world.

Ashleigh Barty shared a photo of herself and Kissick on Instagram with the following caption:

“Husband & Wife.”

"He’s the best person to have around" - Ashleigh Barty on her husband Garry Kissick

The happy couple first connected in 2016 at Garry Kissick's place of employment, the Brookwater Golf Club, and have been going strong ever since. Little did the tennis player realize that her life would never be the same again when she arrived at the golf course to play a round of golf as she and Kissick hit it off right away and started dating.

The Australian, who retired earlier this year after winning the Australian Open, said in an interview with Vogue Australia that Kissick is her greatest ally, despite having quite different professional paths and that he is "extremely patient" with her.

"He’s extremely patient with me, and when we met he didn’t know a lot about tennis," Barty said. "He’s kind of been thrown in the very deep end in understanding what the tour is like and how much we’re apart."

"He’s the best person to have around in the sense of switching off from tennis and being able to bring the fun and laughter when we are training and not be so serious all the time," she added.

Former world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announced her startling retirement from the sport in March at the age of only 25. The decision came after she emerged as the champion of her home Slam - The Australian Open - by defeating Danielle Collins in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(2).

Barty's illustrious career saw her win three Grand Slam titles on three separate surfaces - the 2019 French Open, the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, and the 2022 Australian Open. She also amassed 15 singles titles and 12 doubles titles overall, which is more than any other active player during that time.

