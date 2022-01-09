Ashleigh Barty partner: Who is Ashleigh Barty's fiancé Garry Kissick?

Ashleigh Barty has mesmerized tennis fans with her performances over the past few years. The World No. 1 had an impressive 2021 season during which she won Wimbledon, the Miami Masters and the Cincinnati Masters. Barty also triumphed at the Yarra Valley Classic and the Stuttgart Open.

Following a third-round exit at the US Open, the 25-year-old skipped the remainder of the season to rest and prepare for the Australian Open. The decision was influenced by travel restrictions that have been in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she did enough to finish the year at the top of the WTA rankings.

During her break away from the game, Barty announced her engagement to Garry Kissick. The two have been dating since 2017.

Speaking about her engagement, Barty said:

"Garry and I have been together for a long time now and I had designed the ring with him. We are obviously excited now for the next chapter. We were at home on the couch with the puppies. It was very much just us. It was perfect for us. Everyone has their unique way of doing it. It was perfectly suited to us. That’s just me and who I am and who we are together."

Kissick, 30, is a PGA trainee professional golfer. He and Barty met at the Brookswater Golf Club in Queensland in 2016. A year later, the two announced themselves as a couple. Barty won a golf championship at the Brookswater Golf Club in 2020.

Apart from being a golfer, Kissick is a fan of a variety of sports, including football and baseball. According to his Instagram bio, he is a fan of Premier League giants Liverpool.

Last year, Kissick accompanied the World No. 1 to England for the Wimbledon Championships. After winning the tournament, Barty went to the stands to embrace Kissick.

When the 25-year-old won her first Grand Slam at Roland Garros back in 2019, Kissick posted a lovely message for her on Instagram.

“Amazing! The puppies and I are so proud of you baby! Many more to come," he wrote.

Barty starts 2022 with 14th WTA title

Barty started 2022 by winning the Adelaide International

The World No. 1 returned to action in 2022 at the Adelaide International. She went on to win the tournament after defeating seventh seed Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-2 in the final. This was the Australian's 14th WTA singles title and her third on home soil.

Barty will next compete at the Sydney International as the top seed. She begins her tournament in the second round against either compatriot Priscilla Hon or Romania's Jacqueline Cristian.

Following the Sydney International, Barty will participate in the Australian Open. Given that she in great form, the 25-year-old has a very good chance of winning the Grand Slam. Perhaps Kissick will be cheering Barty on during the tournament.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya