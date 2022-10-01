Astana Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 2022 Astana Open is one of two ATP 500 events taking place this week, with the Japan Open being the other. The third edition of the tournament will be held from October 3-9.

Six of the current top 10 players are featured in the draw, led by World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. The teen sensation's meteoric rise to the top of the men's game has made him a household name, and he'll be aiming to continue his good run of form here as well.

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have enjoyed considerable success this year, but have struggled as of late. The former's title defense at the US Open ended in the fourth round and he was knocked out from atop the rankings by Alcaraz as well.

Novak Djokovic is currently competing in the Tel Aviv Open, but looks to be in great form at the moment. He was unable to compete for a while due to vaccine requirements in North America, but is back in action. Medvedev, Tsitsipas and the Serb round out the top four seeds.

Three-time Grand Slam champions Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka received wildcards to compete here. The Swiss recently reached his first semifinal since his comeback at the Moselle Open, but picked up an injury during the tournament as well.

Kwon Soon-woo is the defending champion, but chose to participate in the Japan Open instead. Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz and Felix Auger-Aliassime are some of the other well-known names in the mix.

With a highly competitive draw, the Astana Open is set to have some tantalizing match-ups over the next week. Here's more information regarding the telecast of the tournament:

Astana Open channel and live streaming list

Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed at the 2022 Astana Open.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Discovery - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

