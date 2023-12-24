Roger Federer celebrated the 20th anniversary of his foundation by sharing a video message thanking his supporters and partners for their contributions to his philanthropic work.

The Roger Federer Foundation, which aims to improve access to quality education for children in Southern Africa and Switzerland, has reached over 2.5 million beneficiaries since its inception in 2003.

Federer is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, with 20 Grand Slam titles and 310 weeks at the top of the world rankings. But he is also a passionate advocate for social causes, especially education.

The Swiss established his foundation in 2003, when he was only 22 years old, with the help of his parents. The foundation’s vision is to enable children living in poverty to realize their potential and shape their future.

In the video message, the 20-time Grand Slam champion reflected on the foundation’s journey and achievements over the past two decades.

"The Roger Federer Foundation turns 20 this year. What a milestone. I still remember signing the founding documents on Christmas Eve of 2003 together with my parents. Then, at the age of 22, I never could have imagined how incredibly exciting and fulfilling this journey would be," he said.

The foundation started small with a little project in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, providing some children with scholarships. Slowly, they grew into more countries, adding programs and reaching out to thousands of children.

The foundation now supports early education programs in six countries in Southern Africa (Lesotho, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe) and Switzerland.

The 42-year-old said that the best anniversary gift he could imagine was to see the results of the foundation’s work.

"To date, we have been able to give over 2.5 million children in seven countries better access to preschool education. For me, this is the best anniversary gift I could imagine. I'm immensely proud of every single beneficiary for what they have achieved. And what they have done with the little support we have given them," the Swiss added.

The video message was posted on Federer’s official Twitter account on Sunday, December 24, with the caption:

"Today is the @rogerfedererfdn’s 20th anniversary! A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us over the past two decades. We wouldn’t have been able to impact the lives of so many children without you."

Roger Federer Foundation CEO lavishes praise on Swiss, opens up about working with him

Janine Handel, the CEO of the Roger Federer Foundation, shared insights earlier this year into her experience working with the Swiss tennis icon. She disclosed that he is not only empathetic but also receptive to advice from others.

In her role overseeing the foundation's global initiatives, Handel manages significant projects that demand dedicated focus and attention. Despite the substantial responsibilities on her plate, working with a friendly and supportive boss like the Swiss helps her cope with the stress.

"Without wanting to insult previous bosses - he is the nicest boss I've ever had," Janine Handel told Swiss publication FUW. "Because he is an empathetic boss. Otherwise I would have been gone a long time ago."

Additionally, she said that the 20-time Grand Slam champion doesn't exude the aura of a superstar celebrity. He remains receptive to diverse perspectives and is willing to learn from others.

"I can only advise Roger Federer well if I don't see the star. Roger is open to advice, eager to learn and ambitious," Handel added.

The Swiss retired from tennis in September last year after playing his final match at the Laver Cup in London. He partnered with Rafael Nadal for a doubles match, but they lost to the American pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in three sets, 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9.

