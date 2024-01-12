American tennis legend John McEnroe reckons Andy Murray's best might be behind him. McEnroe was speaking ahead of the upcoming Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne on Sunday (January 14).

Murray, a former World No. 1, made a successful comeback to professional tennis following a potentially career-ending hip surgery. However, he has largely struggled to replicate his previous exploits.

At 36, the Brit is seemingly in the twilight of his career. But his Grand Slam pedigree is unquestionable; he has won three titles, including two at Wimbledon. Murray is also a five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park, having lost to current World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the final four times, the last one coming in 2016.

The World No. 44 is not seeded at Australian Open this year and opens his bid for a first title at the tournament against 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Evaluating the Brit's chances at the tournament, McEnroe told Eurosport:

“It’s hard for Andy to continue at No. 44 in the world, as this is one of the greatest players of the last 15 years. It’s also going to be hard for him to retire as he loves the game."

The American believes Murray still fancies one last dance, like another tussle with his fellow greats Djokovic or Rafael Nadal at the business end of a Major. However, McEnroe added that it may not happen at this stage of Murray's career, based on his own experience:

"He thinks he can get one big run or a big chance. Maybe playing Novak or Rafa in the semis of a Major. He’s been in 11 Grand Slam finals, Andy Murray. At the end of my career, it was hard to accept you weren’t the player you once were. Deep down, I think he thinks that he can still do it.”

Murray last made the semifinal of a Major at 2017 Roland Garros, losing to Stan Wawrinka in a five-set clash. Since then, he has made the second week of a Major only once (2017 Wimbledon) in 13 appearances.

What is Andy Murray's record at the Australian Open?

Andy Murray opens his Australian Open campaign on Sunday.

Andy Murray has an impressive record at the first Grand Slam of the year. Ahead of his 16th campaign at Melbourne Park, the Scot has racked up a record of 51-15. That's the most wins he has had at a Major after Wimbledon (61-13).

The 36-year-old once made at least the Australian Open quarterfinals in seven straight years, reaching the final five times. He lost to Roger Federer in the 2010 title match and to Djokovic in the 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016 finals.

Last year, the former World No. 1 made the third round, his best run at the tournament in six years. Murray won two consecutive five-set matches before losing to Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets.