“At the end of the day, a Libra is going to win” – Naomi Osaka jokes about sharing the same birthday with Qatar Open 1R opponent Caroline Garcia

Naomi Osaka joked about sharing the same birthday with France's Caroline Garcia ahead of their first-round clash at the 2024 Qatar Open.

Osaka will take on Garcia on Monday, February 12, to start her campaign in Doha. This will be her second meeting with Garcia since making her comeback as she played against the Frenchwoman in her opener at the Australian Open last month. The Japanese lost the match 6-4, 7-6(2).

On Sunday (February 11), Osaka interacted with the media in Doha and lightened things up before her battle with Garcia. The four-time Grand Slam champion cracked a joke about the potential winner being a Libra either way as she shares the same birthday with Garcia.

"Of course, it's kind of funny to hear that I'm playing her again, but I'm a little happy. Like, she's always been a really nice person, and I know I'm not supposed to think that about my opponent, but I know we also share the same birthday. At the end of the day, a Libra is going to win," she said.

Osaka was born on October 16, 1997, and Garcia, who is four years older than her, also celebrates her birthday on the same day.

Naomi Osaka: "I have never believed in unlucky draws, I have always felt like whoever is the better player deserves to win at the end of the day"

Naomi Osaka fields questions from the media.

Naomi Osaka has arguably drawn tough opponents at all the tournaments she has played since making a return in January 2024 after her maternity break.

At the Brisbane International, the 26-year-old lost against former World No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova in the second round. Moreover, she locked horns with former World No. 7 Danielle Collins at the recently concluded Abu Dhabi Open, and failed.

Caroline Garcia, now 21st in the WTA rankings, once occupied the fourth spot. She also has a Year-end championship trophy under her name that she won in 2022. But Osaka denied buying the idea of unlucky draws as she prepared to take on the Frenchwoman at the Qatar Open.

"In all honesty, I have never believed in, like, unlucky draws. I have always felt like whoever is the better player deserves to win at the end of the day. For me, I almost feel better if I play tougher opponents, because I think, like, I learn more from the matches," Naomi Osaka said during the same press conference in Doha.

