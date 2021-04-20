At first my idol was Rafael Nadal, then I switched to Roger Federer: Lorenzo Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti recently disclosed that he used to idolize Rafael Nadal before changing his allegiance to Nadal's arch-rival Roger Federer. Speaking with Marca, Musetti claimed that he supported Nadal in his childhood years due to the Spaniard's appealing on-court personality.

"At first my idol was Nadal," Lorenzo Musetti replied when he was asked about his idol growing up. "Perhaps due to the fact of being left-handed and because as a child, you like to see someone with their gestures on the court, who says 'Let's go'... I have great respect for Rafa."

But Lorenzo Musetti eventually switched camp to Roger Federer, as he identified more with the Swiss maestro's game. The Italian went on to claim that Federer was the 'GOAT' for him due to his career achievements and playing style.

"Then I switched to Federer because I identify with his one-handed backhand," Musetti added. "He is the GOAT for me for what he has achieved and for his elegant way of playing. He is a role model both on and off the court."

"It was very exciting for me to meet the one who is my idol" - Lorenzo Musetti on meeting Roger Federer

Lorenzo Musetti poses with Roger Federer at the 2020 Australian Open

Lorenzo Musetti went on to narrate an anecdote from last year's Australian Open, where he traded hits with Roger Federer. Musetti called the meeting with his idol an 'indelible' memory, and acknowledged the help of Federer's coach Ivan Ljubicic in making it happen.

"Yes, I was warming him up last year for a game at the Australian Open," Musetti said. "It is an indelible memory because we trained at the Rod Laver Arena. It was very exciting for me to meet the one who is my idol. It all came through Ljubicic, who knows my coach and speaks Italian."

"He asked me the day before, around 10 at night, if he could train with Roger Federer," Musetti continued. "Of course I was free because I had lost in the last of the previous round and had signed as a 'lucky loser'. It was a great day for me."

The teen prodigy added that although he didn't get to familiarize himself with Roger Federer, he was content with just warming up the Swiss for 30 minutes.

"Not that we talked a lot," Musetti said. "He introduced himself at the beginning and I would say to myself: 'No need, I know who you are'. He asked me how I was doing in the tournament. Not that he gave me any specific advice because we were rallying for like 30 minutes and I didn't want to bother him either."