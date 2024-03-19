"At least I'll go home in 30 minutes" - Daniil Medvedev on looking at "bright side" after Indian Wells final loss

Daniil Medvedev, who recently lost the BNP Paribas Open men's singles final to Carlos Alcaraz, has spoken up on the importance of staying positive even after suffering losses in finals.

Medvedev had started the contest on a brighter note than the Spaniard. However, after Alcaraz found his rhythm, the Russian found it quite hard to keep pace with the World No. 2. Ultimately, it was Alcaraz who clinched his second successive Indian Wells title after convincingly beating Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-1.

For the ATP World No. 4, it turned out to be yet another loss in the final of an important tournament. So far in his illustrious career, Medvedev has lost 18 finals across Grand Slams and ATP Tour level tournaments.

After losing to Alcaraz in the BNP Paribas Open final for the second year in a row, Medvedev said that it is hard to deal with defeat in a final, irrespective of the sport.

"In every sport, if there's a final, the losers stay to congratulate the winners. Of course, it's always difficult for the one who lost," Medvedev said during an interview with Bolshe_Tennis (3:40).

However, he cited his own example at Indian Wells to emphasize on the need to maintain a positive mindset despite losing finals.

"But when you win, you have 3 or so hours of photoshoots, interviews. So I was thinking, 'at least I'll be able to go home in 30 minutes.' You always have to look at the bright side," Medvedev added.

Daniil Medvedev explained the tactical reason for his loss to Carlos Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev with the 2023 Miami Open trophy

In the same interview, Medvedev also opened up on the tactical reality that culminated in his loss to Alcaraz. According to the Russian, Alcaraz is one of the players who can always keep the ball moving fast on the Indian Wells court.

"If we look at it from the tactical point of view, it's very difficult to play him because he's one of the few players (plus Sinner, a couple of others) that can make the ball go fast at this court here at all times - including the serve," Medvedev said (00:36).

The World No. 4 also pointed out that several players are unable to do what Alcaraz can at Indian Wells, which contributes to longer rallies. However, Medvedev said that against the Spaniard, that simply isn't the case.

"Many players can't do that, that's why there are so many long rallies here. But not against Carlos, it was a tough match."

Next up for Medvedev is the Miami Open, where he is the defending champion.