"At least Roger Federer's with Mirka": Fans make Swiss icon and wife go viral again for Coldplay visit after Astronomer CEO and HR head's controversy

Roger Federer and wife Mirka have gone viral on the internet once again, this time thanks to their attendance at a Coldplay concert last year. This development comes in light of the recent controversy with Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, wherein he was spotted with his company's HR chief at a Coldplay concert and went viral for all the wrong reasons.

A couple of days ago, Byron and his company's Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot attended Coldplay's concert in Boston. When they were shown at the event's 'Kiss Cam,' the pair became visibly panicked and immediately moved out of sight, even prompting a jibe from band lead Chris Martin.

"Oh, look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy," Martin joked.

The moment went viral on social media, with the downside being that acute observers quickly deduced who the couple were. With Andy Byron currently married to Megan Kerrigan, users on the internet called out the Astronomer CEO and his HR head with a variety of accusations.

Meanwhile, as the memes and jokes on X mounted, tennis fans were not to be left behind, recalling the time when Federer and his wife Mirka were given a shoutout by Coldplay. The Swiss icon's fans showed how diametrically opposite his appearance on the event's cam was, jokingly pointing out how he had no reason to hide since he was there with his wife Mirka all along.

"There used to be decorum at Coldplay concerts," one fan joked.

Expand Tweet

"so hot AND with his wife" another teased.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

"At least he’s with Mirka!" another said.

"Roger didn't have to hide!," one fan joked.

"He's safe!" one fan commented.

The video repost of Federer and Mirka went viral on X, garnering more than 1.6 million views and 16,000 likes on the platform. Federer has long been a fan of Coldplay, even once getting the opportunity to share the stage with the band.

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka have been together since 2000

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka have been together for more than two decades, with the pair starting dating during the 2000 Sydney Olympics. They tied the knot in 2009, and have four children together - one set of girl twins and one set of boy twins.

Federer has reiterated the major role Mirka played in his career time and again, thanking her for helping remain disciplined and taking care of his life off the court without distractions.

"We met at the Sydney Games, when I hadn't won a title yet, so she has been with me almost every step of the way. She has helped me a lot during difficult times and she has played a very important role in keeping me motivated."

"She also taught me what discipline is, because she is incredibly disciplined; I was more the player, the artist, if you will, and I needed guidance in that aspect. The logistics were crazy and she has been incredible in this regard," Federer said in an interview with El Pais last year.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion retired from tennis in 2022, where his wife Mirka was right next to him during a final appearance in front of fans at the Laver Cup.

