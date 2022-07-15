"At least Taylor knows there’s a country named Georgia, I consider that a lot for an American" - Tennis fans react to hilarious interaction between Taylor Fritz and his son about country capitals

Taylor Fritz and his five-year-old son Jordan have gone viral on social media recently due to a hilarious interaction between the duo involving country capitals and the American's lack of knowledge about them.

In a series of videos Fritz uploaded to Instagram yesterday, the World No. 13 caught the attention of fans with his bewildered facial expressions as he slowly came to realize that his son was far more well-versed with geography than him.

The breaking point for the 24-year-old was the capital of the country Georgia, and when the five-year-old matter-of-factly told him it was Tbilisi, he could barely wrap his head around why anyone would take it upon themselves to know such an obscure piece of information.

Tennis fans on social media were just as intrigued as Taylor Fritz about Jordan's interest in learning country capitals, remarking that it was very funny to watch the American slowly lose his mind.

Some took the opportunity to poke some mild fun at the World No. 13, stating that it was impressive that he even knew there was a country named Georgia, unlike other athletes from the United States who saw their own country as the center of the world. But ultimately, most fans were in praise of the 24-year-old for being a good dad who was supportive of his son's interests.

"I joke but the way he’s walking with his hand on jordan’s back is actually adorable. He seems like a good dad. It must suck for Jordan that Taylor is literally gone half the year," one fan tweeted.

"I joke but the way he's walking with his hand on jordan's back is actually adorable. He seems like a good dad. It must suck for Jordan that Taylor is literally gone half the year," one fan tweeted.

"80% of Americans can't locate it on a map including his father," another fan remarked.

"Uh when a 5 yr old knows more than you do," one user wrote.



US #1 player was shocked 🤣 The most lovely video I’ve seen on social media today: Taylor Fritz’s 5yo son Jordan teaches dad what’s the capital of Georgia. Not the state, the country.US #1 player was shocked 🤣 https://t.co/0ExR4aGMSa Uh when a 5 yr old knows more than you do Uh when a 5 yr old knows more than you do 😂 twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

"At least Taylor knows there’s a country named Georgia, I consider that a lot for an American," another account posted.

"at least taylor knows there's a country named georgia, I consider that a lot for an american," another account posted.



US #1 player was shocked 🤣 The most lovely video I’ve seen on social media today: Taylor Fritz’s 5yo son Jordan teaches dad what’s the capital of Georgia. Not the state, the country.US #1 player was shocked 🤣 https://t.co/0ExR4aGMSa at least taylor knows there’s a country named georgia, I consider that a lot for an american at least taylor knows there’s a country named georgia, I consider that a lot for an american 👏👏👏🤗 twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Rizwan Rehmat @dohagames



"I think this is beyond sweet," another user commented.



US #1 player was shocked 🤣 The most lovely video I’ve seen on social media today: Taylor Fritz’s 5yo son Jordan teaches dad what’s the capital of Georgia. Not the state, the country.US #1 player was shocked 🤣 https://t.co/0ExR4aGMSa I think this is beyond sweetThat kid in the baby seat is Mr Smart!! twitter.com/josemorgado/st… I think this is beyond sweet 💕💕💕That kid in the baby seat is Mr Smart!! twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

"Gotta be the first American I've ever seen who has globe knowledge," one fan joked.



US #1 player was shocked 🤣 The most lovely video I’ve seen on social media today: Taylor Fritz’s 5yo son Jordan teaches dad what’s the capital of Georgia. Not the state, the country.US #1 player was shocked 🤣 https://t.co/0ExR4aGMSa Gotta be the first American I’ve ever seen who has globe knowledge twitter.com/josemorgado/st… Gotta be the first American I’ve ever seen who has globe knowledge twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

"Jordan Fritz said I'm gonna redeem Americans' terrible geographical knowledge," one user wrote.

"I want to believe taylor is telling his son he doesn't know the capital of argentina because he wants to hear it from his son and not because he's american and americans are kind of stupid," one user remarked.

"Fritz outsmarted by a 5-year-old, No surprise if we’re honest," another fan tweeted.

2022 has been Taylor Fritz's best year on the ATP tour so far

Taylor Fritz has enjoyed life on the ATP tour this year

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz has been enjoying life on the ATP tour this year, as he is in the middle of his most successful season to date. After reaching the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time ever at the Australian Open, the American went one step further at the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



The theme of



#Wimbledon Fighting spiritThe theme of @RafaelNadal ’s five-set heroics against Fritz, his 2022 season, and career. Fighting spirit 💪The theme of @RafaelNadal’s five-set heroics against Fritz, his 2022 season, and career.#Wimbledon

Although the World No. 13 fell to eventual semifinalist Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round in Melbourne, he progressed to the quarterfinals at SW19. Unfortunately, that was the end of the road for the 24-year-old, as he lost out to Rafael Nadal in a remarkable five-setter.

To add to that, Taylor Fritz has also won two titles in 2022, the Indian Wells Masters and the Eastbourner International. Up next, he is scheduled to play in the Atlanta Open at the end of the month.

