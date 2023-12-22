Iga Swiatek concluded the 2023 season as the world No.1 and has been gearing up for the next year.

Currently in the UAE, Swiatek recently said she's not treating the World Tennis League any differently from other tournaments. World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 4 Elena Rybakina are also competing in this year's edition of the WTL.

The WTL began on Thursday (December 21) and will conclude on Sunday (December 24). The tournament is not affiliated with the WTA or ATP and is a mixed-gender exhibition tournament.

Four teams — Eagles, Falcons, Hawks, and Kites — each consisting of four players, will compete for the trophy in a round-robin format. Iga Swiatek is part of the Hawks and will play alongside Caroline Garcia, Casper Ruud, and Hubert Hurkacz.

Speaking to Golf News on Thursday, Swiatek suggested that she was giving as much importance to the WTL as she does to the WTA Tour. The 22-year-old added that competition has both positive and negative impacts but that she works at her own pace.

“For me there is no difference. I like to work at my own pace, but when somebody is competing with you and keeps pushing you, then it has a positive impact and a negative impact, but I don’t over analyze it,” Iga Swiatek said.

Swiatek also mentioned that the WTL allowed her to apply what she'd been practicing during the preseason against top players.

"This tournament gives me the opportunity to implement what I have been practicing during the preseason against the best players here. I played well against Rybakina and I felt it is something like what we have experienced in the WTA Tour. So pretty nice," Swiatek added.

"Me, Aryna, and Elena are standing out and playing consistently" - Iga Swiatek

2023 WTA Finals - Iga Swiatek

In the same interview, Iga Swiatek highlighted the consistent performance in women's tennis over the past few seasons. The Pole pointed out that she, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina stood out while acknowledging that others were also working hard to improve.

"Women's tennis has been at a consistent level for the last couple of seasons. Me, Aryna and Elena, I feel, are standing out and playing consistently but there are others who are also just trying to get better,” Swiatek said.

This season, Iga Swiatek won the French Open, China Open, BNP Paribas Warsaw Open, Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, and the WTA Finals.

Sabalenka had an impressive season as well, winning the Australian Open and the Madrid Masters. She also reached the US Open final, where she was defeated by World No. 3 Coco Gauff.

Rybakina had a successful season, claiming Masters titles at Rome and Indian Wells. She reached the Australian Open final, where Sabalenka defeated her.