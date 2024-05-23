"He is not the same Rafael Nadal" - Novak Djokovic sends warning to Alexander Zverev ahead of German's 1R clash against Spaniard

Novak Djokovic has fired a warning to an in-form Alexander Zverev, who is set to face Rafael Nadal in the first round of the 2024 French Open. The Serb is currently competing at the Geneva Open to get some more clay court practice before he enters the Paris Major.

Djokovic received a bye in the first round in Geneva as a result of being the top seed and kicked off his run with a comfortable straight-set win against Yannick Hanfmann. He followed this up with another impressive against Tallon Greikspoor in the quarterfinals, defeating the Dutch 7-5, 6-1 in an hour and 17 minutes.

While the Geneva Open is underway, the main draw for the Roland Garros were released and it features a blockbuster clash between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev in the first round.

After his win against Greikspoor, Djokovic was asked about his thoughts on the first-round match between Nadal and Zverev during the post-match press conference to which he said that he was excited to see the spectacle both players would put up.

While the Serb praised the German, who is currently in great form, he also reminded everyone that Nadal at Roland Garros, regardless of his form, was not to be counted out.

"Yes, I've seen it. Total spectacle. I'm excited to see that match, it will be a very interesting match. Zverev is in great shape, having won in Rome. On the court at Roland Garros, he is not the same Rafa we are facing. It's Roland Garros, so we'll see what happens." (via Puntodebreak)

"Adaptation is very important" - Novak Djokovic speaks on his Geneva Open QF match against Tallon Greikspoor

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic shared his thoughts on his performance in the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open during the same press conference, stating how he felt that his level of performance was very good as he was able to adapt to the different conditions in the arena.

"I played very well today in the second set. The conditions today are a little different and affect the trajectory of the ball, the speed of the point, so it forces you to change tactically. Adaptation is very important."

He admitted that Tallon Greikspoor's quality did trouble him in the opening set but he tried to stay in the match and shifted the moment completely in his favor during the second set to clinch the match.

"It was important to stay There in the first set, he played very aggressively and it was very difficult to respond to his serve. Then, at 4-5 0-40, the match was decided. The performance in the second set was better on my part."

Djokovic will face Tomas Machac in the semifinals and the winner will face the winner of the match between Flavio Cobolli and Casper Ruud in the summit clash.

