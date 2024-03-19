"At this stage, news would be her not withdrawing" "How long until the new coach announcement?" - Fans react to Emma Raducanu's Miami Open withdrawal

Emma Raducanu has announced her withdrawal from the Miami Open citing a lower back injury.

The Brit was slated to start her Miami Open campaign against Wang Xiyu in the Round of 128. Her latest injury setback marks a fresh blow to the Brit's hopes of climbing up the WTA Tour rankings. She missed the majority of the 2023 season following her withdrawal from the Mutua Madrid Open.

In a bid to resolve her niggling wrist and ankle issues, Raducanu underwent multiple surgeries. The 2021 US Open champion managed to recover in time for the start of the 2024 season.

So far this year, Raducanu has played at the ASB Classic, Australian Open, Abu Dhabi Open, Qatar Open, and BNP Paribas Open. However, she failed to muster a deep run at any of them.

The news of her Miami Open withdrawal has sparked reactions from fans across both X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.

Expand Tweet

One Reddit user said that at this point in Raducanu's career, it would be news if she didn't withdraw from a tournament.

"Unfortunately this is not news at this stage of her career. The news would be her not withdrawing from the tournament," the fan wrote.

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another Reddit user took a cynical swipe at the Brit, asking how long it would take her to announce a new coach. Raducanu has gained notoriety in recent years for constantly chopping and changing her coaching setup.

"Ok so we've had a new injury, but how long until the new coach announcement?" the fan questioned.

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

An X (formerly Twitter) user was of the opinion that Raducanu should retire from the sport and start an OnlyFans similar to Nick Kyrgios.

Here are some more fan reactions to Raducanu's Miami Open withdrawal:

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova on Emma Raducanu: "2021 US Open win has become a handicap"

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Martina Navratilova recently had her say on the fallout of Emma Raducanu's shock 2021 US Open triumph. According to the 67-year-old, the win has had more negative consequences for the Brit instead of positives.

"It was amazing when she won it but it's become a handicap because the expectations have gone sky-high," Navratilova told Sky Sports.

The former WTA World No. 1 also said that it has been difficult for Raducanu to build any sort of momentum following her 2021 US Open title win due to frequent injuries.

"It's a nasty Catch-22 where you can win with confidence but you can't have confidence without winning," Navratilova added.

The Toronto native, a former World No. 10, is currently ranked 288th on the women's tour.