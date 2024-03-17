Miami Open 2024: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The top players in the women's circuit will now feature at the Miami Open 2024, as we enter the final phase of the hardcourt swing in the USA.

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will be the top two seeds at the event, followed by Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina. Rybakina had to skip Indian Wells due to illness but has been given the green light to compete this week in Miami.

Defending champion Petra Kvitova will miss the WTA 1000 event due to her maternity leave. However, former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka is set to return to Miami. In 2022, the Japanese made it to the final of the WTA 1000 event, and this will be her seventh appearance.

On that note, let's take a detailed look at the Miami Open 2024.

What is the Miami Open?

Miami Open is a part of the WTA 1000 series on the women's tour. The first edition of the tournament took place in 1987 in Key Biscayne, Florida. It gradually shifted to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in 2019.

Serena Williams is the most successful player in the tournament with eight titles to her name.

Players and draw

Elena Rybakina on the women's tour

Iga Swiatek is the top seed and will be a heavy favorite to win this year's Miami Open coming on the back of a title-winning run at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Pole has received a first-round bye and will face either compatriot Magdalena Frech or Camila Giorgi to kick off her campaign.

Last year's runner-up and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is another favorite to win the title, despite withdrawing from Indian Wells due to illness. She is the fourth seed and has an easy second-round opponent in the form of Caroline Dolehide or a qualifier.

2024 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is the second seed, with Coco Gauff being the third seed. Both women will aim to turn things around in Miami after subpar outings in California.

Sabalenka's journey won't be easy as she will either face Simona Halep, who is returning after her doping ban reduction, or her good friend Paula Badosa in the second round. Meanwhile, Gauff will go up against compatriot Ashlyn Krueger or a qualifier.

Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Zheng Qinwen, Indian Wells runner-up Maria Sakkari, Jelena Ostapenko, and Daria Kasatkina round up the top ten.

Venue

The 2024 Miami Open will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The stadium can host nearly 14,000 people at once and is anticipated to be lively as the tournament progresses.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will start on Sunday, March 17, with the main draw kicking off on Tuesday, March 19. The final is scheduled to take place two weeks later on Saturday, March 30.

Prize money

The winner of the event will cash in a healthy paycheck of $8,770,480, along with 1000 ranking points.

Here is a detailed look at the prize distribution and ranking points on offer:

Champion: $1,100,000/1,000 points

Finalist: $585,000/650 points

Semifinalist: $325,000/390 points

Quarterfinalist: $185,000/215 points

Fourth Round: $101,000/120 points

Third Round: $59,100/65 points

Second Round: $34,500/35 points

First Round: $23,250/10 points.

Where to watch

The following channels will televise the Miami Open 2024:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

TVNZ - New Zealand

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia

Nova Sports - Greece, Cyprus

DigiSport - Romania

Setanta - Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

TVE - Spain

TV2 - Denmark

DAZN - Japan

Now TV - Hong Kong

TapDMV - Philippines

Truevisions - Thailand

Tennis Channel - India

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.