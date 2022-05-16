At the same time that Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Italian Open, his son Stefan wins his first ever tennis match

Novak Djokovic spent his Sunday disposing of Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the 2022 Italian Open, bringing up his first title of the year in the process. With a 6-0, 7-6(5) victory, the World No. 1 lifted his sixth trophy in Rome, as well as his record-extending 38th Masters 1000 title.

Interestingly, the Serb's son Stefan did not spend his Sunday watching his father in action. Instead, the eight-year-old was busy playing a tennis match of his own, his first ever game at a serious level.

Speaking at his presentation ceremony, the 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed that his son's match began at the same time as his, and that he was excited to see how it went.

The 34-year-old jokingly added that it would be nice if Stefan could experience the same result as he did, and wished him all the best from the stage.

"Today [a couple of hours ago], when the final started, my son Stefan played his first game of tennis. I hope it went as well as mine," he joked.

Speaking at his press conference afterward, the 20-time Grand Slam champion confirmed that his son did indeed win the match. Although it was only a small club tournament, the World No. 1 was extremely proud of Stefan for choosing to pick up the sport on his own.

"The journey started successful. My son won the tournament today. I just received that news. A sunshine double today. It's a very small club tournament. Obviously it doesn't really matter. The result is secondary. It was nice to see him playing," Djokovic said. "I'm not forcing him to play tennis. I never did that. Not a single day have I told him you have to do this. It's really purely his own desire to step on the court."

"He shouldn't feel any of the pressure or expectations yet, even though he's going to" - Novak Djokovic on his son Stefan

Novak Djokovic hopes his son can enjoy his passion for the game without the pressure of expectations

During the press conference, Novak Djokovic also remarked that he would like to keep Stefan away from all the pressure and expectations that come with being his son. Although the World No. 1 admitted that it would be impossible not to attract attention back home, he wished to keep Stefan free of all that.

"He's only seven. I mean, he's still a child, so young. He shouldn't feel any of the pressure or expectations yet, even though he's going to because it's part of I guess his family," Djokovic said. "He's going to attract a lot of attention if he's playing tennis, particularly in our country."

The 34-year-old fondly recalled how his son excitedly discussed his tactics for the match the previous night, adding that it was funny to see just how similar the eight-year-old was to the way he himself acted as a child.

"He's doing well so far. He's really in love with the sport. Last night when I spoke to him, he was up till late. He was showing me forehands and backhands, how he's going to move tomorrow, kind of shadowing, playing shadow tennis, without racquet. It was so funny to see that," Djokovic said. "I used to do that when I was a kid. I could see the joy in him, the pure emotion and love for the game."

