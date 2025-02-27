"Ate the same food and suddenly melting away in the toilet?" - Fans alert ATP after Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev, others' concerning Acapulco exits

Tennis fans have expressed their concern to the ATP after several top-ranked players, including Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud, exited the 2025 Mexican Open in Acapulco after the first round. Ruud was among the players who cited stomach illness as the reason for his no-show.

Ad

Wednesday, February 26’s second round matches in Acapulco resulted in all six highest-ranked players crashing out of the tournament. Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, and Ben Shelton were dismissed by the better players on the day—Learner Tien, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and David Goffin, respectively. Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, and Tommy Paul were forced out due to an apparent food poisoning.

Rune played just three games against Brandon Nakashima before discontinuing the play.

Ad

Trending

"Furious and so sad at the same time," Holger Rune wrote on X. "Had a food poisoning and was unable to play today."

Ruud followed suit by withdrawing minutes before taking the court against 19-year-old local Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez.

"I was hoping to overcome this stomach illness and tried everything I could to be able to play tonight, until the very last moment," he wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Paul’s withdrawal against Marcos Giron came earlier in the day, attributed to the same illness.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Zverev, who rushed out of the venue after his loss, was also dealing with a stomach illness. He, however, hasn’t issued any clarification. Alex Michelsen, who lost to Denis Shapovalov, also seemed out of sorts and was reported to have caught the bug.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The concerning updates did not sit well with tennis fans—some of whom questioned the ATP and the tournament organizers over the fiasco.

"Wow if it's true it should be investigated @atptour," one fan wrote on X.

"Is the tournament doing anything to stop the virus spreading?" another fan wondered.

"Everyone in Acapulco ate from the same place or the same food and is suddenly melting away in the toilet?????" one fan said.

Ad

Many fans pointed out that this has been a recurring issue in Acapulco in recent years.

"Acapulco has not been a good tournament for several years. Mexico is a fab country for tennis, always amazed at the crowds, but this is another Bad Thing," one individual opined.

"Isn’t this like a recurring issue in acapulco lol they can’t handle mexican food," another fan chimed in.

Ad

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A look at the final eight after Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, and others' Acapulco exits

Alexander Zverev pictured at the 2025 Mexican Open in Acapulco - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Following the exits of top-ranked players, including the two seeds, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud, only two seeded players are left in the draw—Denis Shapovalov and Tomas Machac.

Ad

Shapovalov is enjoying a purple patch, having broken his five-year title drought in November last, with his second career title in Belgrade. The Canadian added another title to his cabinet earlier this month at the ATP 500 event in Dallas. He faces the USA’s Marcos Giron for a spot in the semifinal.

Tomas Machac, meanwhile, is in the search for his maiden career title. After victories over Daniel Altmaier and compatriot Jakub Mensik, the World No. 25 faces Alexander Zverev-conqueror learner Tien on Thursday, February 27.

Meanwhile, former World No. 7 David Goffin is set to lock horns with Brandon Nakashima, and local wildcard Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback