ATP boss likens Novak Djokovic to a child amid Adria Tour debacle

ATP president Andrea Gaundezi gave his thoughts on Novak Djokovic and the whole Adria Tour situation.

Djokovic, who tested positive for COVID-19, has also announced a 14-day quarantine for himself.

Novak Djokovic has been at the center of a storm recently. His Adria Tour exhibition came to a grinding halt on Sunday as Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Croatian star Borna Coric both tested positive for COVID-19, causing many to question the safety protocols in place at the tournament.

Later that night it emerged that most of the big names in attendance - including Coric himself as well as Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic, Donna Vekic and Andrey Rublev - got tested for the virus immediately. However, host Novak Djokovic decided against getting a test in Croatia and instead chose to go back home to Belgrade.

Pretty much every relevant player aside from Djokovic was pictured waiting to be tested last night. Marin Cilic, Borna Coric, Alexander Zverev, Donna Vekic, Andrey Rublev, Djordje Djokovic. [Luka Gerlanc / Cropix]https://t.co/KeDBmfEpGF pic.twitter.com/kyNMEUBNIR — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) June 22, 2020

Early on Tuesday, both Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena tested positive for the disease. In a detailed statement released after the news broke, the Serb apologized to all the players who had tested positive but at the same time defended the tour, claiming that the event was founded on humanitarian grounds.

In what caused a storm online, many went ahead and slammed Novak Djokovic - as well as all the other players who were part of the event.

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid - 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ - this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

What a mess. While wishing a speedy recovery to the players, directors of the tournaments on the calendar are racing to stress that Adria Tour was a reckless exception and the sanctioned events will be run much more responsibly.... — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) June 23, 2020

Now the ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi has also weighed in on the issue, giving his thoughts on what the unfortunate incident means for the rest of the ATP season - which is set to resume in August.

Players are a bit like 'big' children, says Andrea Gaudenzi

As reported in the New York Times, Gaudenzi was initially supportive of Novak Djokovic and the rest of the players. The Italian emphasized that anybody, in any circumstances, can test positive for COVID-19, and that Novak Djokovic and Co shouldn't be crucified for the situation.

"Obviously we are sorry for the players and we want them to recover as quickly as possible. I know there has been a lot of criticism, but on the other hand, at ATP and also at USTA, we know we have to be careful because even when taking very strict measures, some players could be positive," said Gaundezi. "Players do not need to hug each other for a test to be positive. We all take risks."

Having said that, the Italian did not hold back on his criticism of the tournament taking place in the first place. While describing what could be a learning experience for all organizers of future events during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gaundezi even likened players, including Novak Djokovic, to 'children'.

"It's a bit like when you tell your children to wear a helmet when they learn to ride a bike. They refuse, fall and then put on the helmet. Now we all know it can happen very easily, so we will be even more careful and perhaps more understanding and tolerant in creating a 'bubble'," said the Italian.

All eyes will be on the ATP as well as the WTA after both tours announced the resumption of the tennis season. The US Open will take place from the August 31st to September 13th and Roland Garros, which got postponed due to COVID-19, is scheduled to be hosted from September 20th to October 4th.

After a 14-day break, Novak Djokovic is also expected to be ready for the restart of the ATP season.