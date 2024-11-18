ATP: Complete list of big title winners ft. Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev

The 2024 ATP season was seismic in terms of results, as it signaled the new generation of players finally taking the helm of men's tennis, taking the mantle from the old guard players. This season marked the end of a 20-year-long dominance of men's tennis' Big Three- Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal.

Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Carlos Alcaraz were the top three players who finished the season, as the top-3 ranked players in 2024. These three players were the top performers at the Majors, and the Master 1000 events, and were the prominent players at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Let's look at the players who won the big titles in 2024

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz shared the Grand Slams between them in 2024

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz won two titles each, of the four Majors, on the 2024 ATP calendar. While Sinner won the two hard-court Majors at the Australian Open and the US Open, Alcaraz won the two natural-surface-based Majors at the French Open and Wimbledon. This marked the first time since 2003, that one of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic had not won any Major in a season.

The Grand Slam victories were significant for the two young players. Sinner became the second-youngest player since Jimmy Connors to win both the hard-court Majors in the same calendar year. On the other hand, Alcaraz became the youngest player to complete the unique double of French Open-Wimbledon victories in men's tennis history.

Overall Sinner finished with a 23-2 record in Majors this year. He reached the semis at Roland Garros, losing to Alcaraz, and lost in the quarterfinal of the Wimbledon against Daniil Medvedev. Alcaraz finished with a 19-2 record in Majors in 2024. He lost to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and suffered a shock loss to Botic Van de Zandschulp in the second round of the US Open.

Jannik Sinner was dominant at Masters 1000 events, followed by Alexander Zverev

Jannik Sinner maintained his dominance at the Masters 1000 events as well. The Italian played seven of the nine Masters and had a 28-3 record at that level. He won three titles in Miami, Cincinnati, and Shanghai. He did not lose before the quarters, as he reached the semifinals in Indian Wells and Monte-Carlo and the quarterfinals at Madrid and Montreal.

Alexander Zverev was the next best performer at the Masters 1000 level. The German player participated in all nine events, winning two titles in Rome and Bercy. He also reached the semifinals in Miami and Cincinnati and had a 28-7 record in the Masters level events.

The other Masters 1000 events were won by Carlos Alcaraz (Indian Wells), Stefanos Tsitsipas (Monte-Carlo), Andrey Rublev (Madrid), and Alexei Popyrin (Montreal).

Sinner had a perfect ending to the season at the ATP Finals, while Novak Djokovic clinched the honors at the Olympics

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Summer Olympics (Getty)

Jannik Sinner capped off his magnificent season by winning his maiden ATP Finals title in Turin. The Italian was in dominant form in front of his home crowd, as he won the event without conceding a single set. He defeated the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and Casper Ruud en route to winning the title.

It was a rare season for Novak Djokovic as the Serb could not win any title on the ATP Tour. However, he supplemented his list of accomplishments by bagging the all-elusive gold medal at the Paris Olympics, overcoming Carlos Alcaraz in the final in a highly competitive match.

While Alcaraz ended with the silver medal, Italy's Lorenzo Musetti finished third, securing the bronze medal for the country.

