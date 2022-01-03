ATP Cup 2022 Results Today: Scores, winners and highlights

Day 3 of the ATP Cup 2022 saw a few clean sheets and eliminations. Spain consolidated their lead at the top of Group A by beating Norway 3-0. The defeat resulted in the latter being ousted from the competition. Chile registered their first win of the ATP Cup by defeating Serbia 2-1.

Poland and Argentina both made it two wins out of two by defeating and, in turn, eliminating Georgia and Greece respectively.

On that note, let us take a detailed look at all the results from Day 3 of the ATP Cup.

ATP Cup 2022 Group A

Bautista-Agut beat Casper Ruud in straight sets

Spain 3-0 Norway

Spain took the lead against Norway after Roberto Bautista-Agut beat Casper Ruud in straight sets. This was the 33-year-old's second win in as many matches against the World No. 8.

With Bautista-Agut beating Norway's talisman, the task was a lot easier for Spain. Pablo Carreno-Busta sealed victory for his team by beating Viktor Durasovic comprehensively.

Spain later made their second clean sweep of ATP Cup 2022. Their doubles pairing of Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina and Pedro Martinez beat Lukas Hellum Lilleengen and Andreja Petkovic in straight sets.

Roberto Bautista-Agut def. Casper Ruud 6-4, 7-6

Pablo Carreno Busta def. Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-3

Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina / Pedro Martinez def. Lukas Hellum Lilleengen / Andreja Petrovic 6-4, 6-1

Serbia 1-2 Chile

Filip Krajinovic and Alejandro Tabilo played a three-set thriller that saw the former just come out on top.

Next up was Cristian Garin against Dusan Lajovic. The latter took the first set before the 25-year-old leveled the match by clinching the second. Garin took a 3-0 lead in the third set before Lajovic retired, thus allowing Chile to level the match.

It all came down to the doubles fixture and the pair of Tomas Barrios Vera and Alejandro Tabilo started well by winning the first set. However, Nikola Cacic and Matej Sabanov took the second set to take the match to a tiebreak. The Chilean pair won it 10-7 to seal the win.

Filip Krajinovic def. Alejandro Tabilo 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(5)

Cristian Garin def. Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-4, 3-0 (ret'd)

Tomas Barrios Vera / Alejandro Tabilo def. Matej Sabanov / Nikola Cacic 6-4, 3-6 [10-7]

ATP Cup 2022 Group D

Hurkacz helped Poland beat Georgia 3-0

Poland 3-0 Georgia

The Poles continued their good run of form in ATP Cup 2022 with Kamil Majchrzak starting with an easy victory over Aleksandre Bakshi. Next came Hubert Hurkacz and he was expected to defeat Aleksandre Metreveli.

However, the latter took the opening set in a tiebreak before the World No. 9 rallied back to beat him and secure victory for Poland in ATP Cup 2022. The doubles match was a formality but the Poles managed to win via a tiebreak.

Kamil Majchrzak def. Aleksandre Bakshi 6-1, 6-2

Hubert Hurkacz def. Aleksandre Metreveli 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-1

Szymon Walkow / Jan Zielinski def. Aleksandre Bakshi Zura Tkemaladze 6-7(2), 6-2 [10-6]

Argentina 3-0 Greece

The Argentines started strongly with Federico Delbonis beating Michail Pervolarakis in straight sets. Stefanos Tsitsipas needed to beat Diego Schwartzman in order to keep Greece alive in ATP Cup 2022.

The World No. 4 started well by taking the first set via tiebreak. However, Schwartzman bounced back strongly to win the match and seal victory for Argentina.

The Argentines completed a clean sweep after Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni won a closely-contested doubles match via a tiebreak.

Federico Delbonis def. Michail Pervolarakis 7-6(5), 6-1

Diego Schwartzman def. Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3

Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni def. Markos Kalovelonis / Petros Tsitsipas 6-3, 4-6 [11-9]

