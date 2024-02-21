Andy Murray earned his first win of the 2024 season by defeating France's Alexandre Muller in the opening round of the Qatar Open on Tuesday, February 20.

Murray breezed past Muller in the opening set with two breaks of serve and a 78% conversion rate on first-serve points. However, Muller made the Brit's life difficult by stretching the second set to a tiebreak after he canceled the solitary break.

Murray then held his nerve to secure a 6-1, 7-6 (5) win after an hour and 55 minutes. This is notably his first victory since he overcame Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the Swiss Indoors in October 2023.

Tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) were delighted to see Murray succeed on the court nearly five months after his previous win.

"I did a lap of honor around my living room," a fan wrote.

Another fan couldn't help the excitement that came over and wrote:

"Andy Murray has won a whole damn f**king tennis match in the year 2024 and I don’t care who you are or where you are, you all need to take a moment and acknowledge the fact that the man is a whole damn machine of an athlete!!!!!! My goat!!!"

A third fan joked about Murray getting the right script, hinting at the hilarious spoof that ATP produced recently.

"I know - looks like the ATP finally gave him the right script," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Andy Murray: "The last few months have been really tough on the court for me"

Andy Murray rejoiced after clinching a win at the Qatar Open 2024 on Tuesday and thanked his team for their valuable assistance.

"Happy for my team who have been working extremely hard with me and trying to find solutions to get me through this difficult moment. Hopefully, this is the start of a better run," the World No. 50 said in his on-court interview (via Tennis Channel).

The three-time Grand Slam champion lost a total of six matches across as many different tournaments between his match against Yannick Hanfmann and the win over Alexandre Muller.

"Obviously the last few months have been really tough on the court for me. Not won many matches and lost a lot of close ones as well. It was getting tight there at the end, as well. Delighted to get through," he added.

Andy Murray is next slated to take on Jakub Mensik in the second round in Doha.