ATP Finals 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

It's that time of the season when the top performing players assemble to compete in the ATP Finals, which will be held from November 13-20 in Turin this time around.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev was on track to make the cut once again, but an injury sustained at the French Open ended his season prematurely. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz qualified after a brilliant season for his maiden appearance at the year-ending championships.

Unfortunately, the teenager recently picked up an injury at the Paris Masters, which forced him to withdraw from the tournament. Tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal lead the eight-player contingent in this year's edition, with the duo going head-to-head with a bunch of younger challengers.

The season is set to come to a close, but not without some exciting matches at the ATP Finals. Here's all the relevant information about the tournament:

What is the ATP Finals?

The tournament has a long history, which initially started as the Masters Grand Prix in 1970. Featuring the year's best performing players, it went on until 1989. From 1990 to 1999, the event underwent a transition and was rebranded as the ATP Tour World Championships, which also awarded ranking points unlike before.

However, during this period, there was another tournament with a similar format being held, known as the Grand Slam Cup. This rival event was organized by the ITF. In 1999, the ATP and ITF came to an understanding and dissolved their respective tournaments to create the Tennis Masters Cup, which ran from 2000-2008 and featured the season's top eight performing players.

In 2009, it was renamed the ATP World Tour Finals and remained so until 2016. Since 2017, the tournament has been known as the ATP Finals. Roger Federer holds the record for most titles here with six.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy.

Players

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Paris Masters.

As usual, players have been drawn into two separate groups. The green group consists of Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Taylor Fritz. The in-form Canadian is expected to top the group as his opponents are struggling either physically or lacking in form at the moment.

Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, and Daniil Medvedev comprise the red group. Apart from Rublev, the other three have won the title here. Fans will be glad see to that Nadal and Djokovic aren't a part of the same group and could possibly contest yet another final.

Schedule

The group-stage matches will be contested from November 13-18. There will be four matches each day divided evenly across the afternoon and evening sessions. Each session will feature a singles and a doubles match.

The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, November 19, with the singles matches starting at 2 pm and 9 pm local time. The championship round will be held on Sunday, November 20. First up is the doubles final at 4 pm, followed by the singles final at 7 pm.

The official tournament schedule for the 2022 ATP Finals can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition is $14,750,000, with a total of 1500 ranking points up for grabs. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and points:

Singles Prize Money (2022) Alternate $150,000 Participation Fee $320,000* Round-robin match win $383,300 Semi-final match win $1,070,000 Final win $2,200,400 Undefeated champion $4,740,300

Doubles Prize Money Per Team (2022) Alternate $50,000 Participation Fee $130,000* Round-robin match win $93,300 Semi-final match win $170,000 Final win $350,400 Undefeated champion $930,300

Pepperstone ATP Rankings Points (Singles & Doubles) Round-robin match win 200 Semi-final win 400 Final win 500 Undefeated champion 1500

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, India and Canada can watch the ATP Finals live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

India: All matches will be telecast on Sports 18 & Voot.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

