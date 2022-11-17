ATP Finals 2022 results today, Winners, Scores & Recap: Novak Djokovic eases past Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas edges Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling encounter | Day 4

Day 4 of the 2022 ATP Finals featured the red group in action. Novak Djokovic played a flawless match to score an easy win over Andrey Rublev. Stefanos Tsitsipas blew three match points in the second set and needed to stage a comeback in the final set to defeat Daniil Medvedev.

In the doubles event, the Australian pairing of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis notched up their first victory of the tournament by defeating Ivan Dodig and Austin Krakjicek. Mate Pavic and Nikola Metkic, on the other hand, upset top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

Here's a look at the results from Day 4 of the ATP Finals:

Novak Djokovic looks unstoppable as he makes light work of Andrey Rublev

Djokovic's quest for a sixth ATP Finals title continued with a commanding victory over Rublev. A solitary break of serve was enough to tilt the first set 6-4 in the Serb's favor. The second set was more lopsided, with the former World No. 1 dropping just one game en route to winning it 6-1.

Djokovic has now topped the red group to book his place in the last four, but he's yet to play in his last group tie. He'll take on Medvedev on Friday and will face the winner between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz in the semifinals on Saturday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Daniil Medvedev to keep his semifinal hopes alive

Tsitsipas needed to dig deep to overcome a stiff challenge from Medvedev as he defeated the Russian in three sets. After winning the opening set 6-3 quite handily, the second set was more evenly contested.

Tsitsipas held three match points in the tie-break later on, but Medvedev turned the tables on him to take the set 7-6 (11). The 2021 US Open champion then led 5-3 in the third set, but this time it was the Greek who staged a fightback.

Tsitsipas managed to force a tie-break, playing some of his best tennis to come out on top. He's next up against Andrey Rublev, with the winner joining Djokovic in the semifinals from the red group.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis win their first match of the ATP Finals

After making their ATP Finals debut on a losing note, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis were on the cusp of losing their second match in a row. But the Australian pair rallied from 5-1 down in the third-set tie-break to defeat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek.

With the win, they still have a shot at making the semifinals. They'll take on the Croatian duo of Mate Pavic and Nikola Metic on Friday.

Mate Pavic and Nikola Metkic get the better of the top-seeded duo of Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski

Pavic and Metkic won their second group tie against top seeds Koolhof and Skupski to book their place in the semifinals. A break of serve at the start of the first set was enough for the Croatian pair to claim it down the line.

The second set was more closely fought, with Pavic and Metkic edging out their opponents in the tie-break to win the match. The duo have now advanced to the last four for the second straight year.

ATP Finals 2022: Day 4 results at a glance

Men's singles

(7) Novak Djokovic def. (6) Andrey Rublev: 6-4, 6-1

(2) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. (4) Daniil Medvedev: 6-3, 6-7 (11), 7-6 (1)

Men's doubles

(4) Mate Pavic/Nikola Metkic def. (1) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski: 6-4, 7-6 (3)

(8) Nick Kyrgios/Thanasi Kokkinakis def. (5) Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek: 3-6, 6-4, 10-6

