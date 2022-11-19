ATP Finals 2022 results today, Winners, Scores & Recap: Novak Djokovic outlasts Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev knocks out Stefanos Tsitsipas to make the semifinals | Day 6

The group stage of the 2022 ATP Finals came to an end on Friday. Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in a three-hour battle to maintain a perfect 3-0 in the round-robin phase.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev were vying for the remaining semifinal spot, with the Russian coming out on top eventually. Coming to doubles, Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski were up first and ensured their place in the last four with a win over Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis also had a shot at making the cut for the semifinals but were defeated by Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic. Here's a look at the results from Day 6 of the ATP Finals:

Novak Djokovic edges past Daniil Medvedev in a three-set thriller

Djokovic and Medvedev's fates were already sealed prior to their match. The former had made the semifinals by winning both of his previous group ties, while the latter was eliminated after losing both of his. Despite it being a dead rubber, the duo produced a scintillating display of tennis.

Djokovic nabbed the first set, but Medvedev took the second to level the proceedings. The Russian nabbed a break in the third set and served for the match at 5-4. However, he was unable to close out the proceedings as he lost serve. The Serb came out on top in the ensuing tie-break to win the match.

While it was a confidence-boosting victory for Djokovic, Medvedev failed to close out yet another match, having done the same against Tsitsipas a couple of days ago. As for the 35-year-old, he's up against Taylor Fritz in the last four.

Andrey Rublev reaches the ATP Finals semifinals for the first time

Rublev and Tsitsipas competed in the very last match of the group stage. The Greek started strong and managed to take the first set. However, he was unable to keep up with his opponent after that. The Russian slowly raised his level and staged a comeback to win the match in three sets.

Rublev has now made the last four of the ATP Finals for the first time in his career. He's up against Casper Ruud in the semifinals.

Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski battle past Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek

Competing in the first match of the day, top seeds Koolhof and Skupski needed a win at the very least to keep themselves in contention for the semifinals. Up against Dodig and Krajicek, the match went down to the wire. The Dutch-Brit combine gained the upper hand to register a victory.

Despite winning their match, Koolhof and Skupski had no control over their fate as they awaited the result of the second group tie of the day. Fortunately, it went their way, and the duo advanced to the semifinals, where they'll take on Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.

Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic end Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis' ATP Finals campagin

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis needed a win against Pavic and Mektic in order to make the semifinals. Despite playing a good match, they came up short as the Croatian duo edged them out in a couple of tie-breaks.

With the win, Pavic and Mektic maintained a perfect winning record in the group stage and also ensured Koolhof and Skupski's passage to the semifinals. The Croats will face Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara in the last four.

ATP Finals 2022: Day results at a glance

Men's singles

(7) Novak Djokovic def. (4) Daniil Medvedev: 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2)

(6) Andrey Rublev def. (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas: 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Men's doubles

(1) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski def. (5) Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek: 7-5, 4-6, 10-6

(4) Mate Pavic/Nikola Metkic def. (8) Nick Kyrgios/Thanasi Kokkinakis: 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4)

