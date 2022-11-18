Day 5 of the 2022 ATP Finals witnessed Rafael Nadal compete in his final match of the season. After losing both of his previous round-robin ties, the Spaniard was eliminated from semifinal contention. However, he ended his season on a positive note with a straight-sets win over Casper Ruud.

The other match of the group stage was between Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime, with the former coming out on top to make the last four. In the doubles event, Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury defeated Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer to remain unbeaten during the group stage.

Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara snatched the second semifinal spot with a win over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos. Here's a look at the results from Day 5 of the ATP Finals:

Rafael Nadal gets his first win since US Open

Nadal didn't have an ideal ATP Finals campaign this time around and after two straight defeats, he was eliminated in the group stage. His final round-robin tie was against Casper Ruud, with the Norwegian winning both of his previous matches in the event.

Nadal played a much better match and bagged a break of serve in the last game of each set to defeat Ruud. It marked his first victory since the fourth-round exit from the US Open, ending a four-match losing streak. Fans won't have to wait too long to see the 36-year in action, as he's set to embark on an exhibition tour through South America later this month.

Taylor Fritz ousts Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach semifinals

ATP Finals debutants Fritz and Auger-Aliassime were eyeing a semifinal spot as they faced off in the last match of the Green Group on Thursday. The American nabbed the first set in the tie-break, with his opponent doing the same in the second set, though the 25-year-old did blow a 4-2 lead in the tie-break to lose it.

Fritz upped his game in the deciding set as he reeled off the last four games in a row to win the match and finish the group in second place. He'll take on Novak Djokovic in the semifinals on Saturday, who topped the other group.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury stage comeback to finish group stage undefeated

After winning their first two group ties, Ram and Salisbury were assured of a place in the last four. They looked to be in trouble during their last match of the round-robin phase, but turned things around to notch up yet another win. The American-Brit combine dropped the first set but captured the second via a tie-break.

With the contest to be decided through a match tie-break after that, Ram and Salisbury edged out their opponents to maintain a perfect 3-0 record during the group stage.

Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara reach semifinals in their tournament debut

It has been an incredible rise to the top for Glasspool and Heliovaara. After qualifying for the ATP Finals for the first time this year, the duo have now advanced to the last four in their maiden appearance.

Glasspool and Heliovaara defeated Granollers and Zeballos in straight sets to end the group stage in second place. They're up against the fourth-seeded pair of Mate Pavic and Nikola Metkic in the semifinals on Saturday.

ATP Finals 2022: Day 5 results at a glance

Men's singles

(1) Rafael Nadal def. (3) Casper Ruud: 7-5, 7-5

(8) Taylor Fritz def. (5) Felix Auger-Aliassime: 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2

Men's doubles

(2) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury def. (3) Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer: 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-5

(6) Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara def. (7) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos: 6-0, 6-4

