ATP Finals 2022 results today, Winners, Scores & Recap: Rafael Nadal suffers opening defeat to Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud beats Felix Auger-Aliassime | Day 1

The ATP Finals started with some interesting results on Day 1. The headline of the day was Rafael Nadal losing his opening match of the tournament against Taylor Fritz, 7-6(3), 6-1. Third seed Casper Ruud, meanwhile, started his tournament by defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(4), 6-4.

In the doubles tournament, last year's runners-up Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury won their opening match 6-3, 6-7(8) [10-8] against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, while Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara defeated Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo 7-5, 7-6(3).

Here's a look at the results from Day 1 of the ATP Finals:

Taylor Fritz beats Rafael Nadal on ATP Finals debut

Taylor Fritz got his second victory over Rafael Nadal in 2022

Rafael Nadal's search for his first victory in two months continued as he lost his opening match to Taylor Fritz at the season-ending championship.

The Spaniard managed to save three break points in the opening set but the American secured two mini-breaks in the tie-break to win it 7-3 and take the lead in the match. Nadal fought hard in the second set but was no match for Fritz, who broke twice to take the set 6-1.

The King of Clay is currently on a three-match losing streak, with all of them coming against American players. He will next face fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime with the aim of keeping his semifinal hopes alive.

Taylor Fritz could not have asked for a better start to his maiden ATP Finals campaign and will look to seal his place in the knockout stages when he takes on Casper Ruud next.

Casper Ruud defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime

Third seed Casper Ruud made a great start to the year-end championship as he beat fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

The two players locked horns for the second time this season and the first set was tightly-contested as both were strong on serve. A tie-break eventually decided the outcome, with Ruud winning it 7-4 to take the lead.

Ruud and Auger-Aliassime served well in the second set as well, and it looked like we'd have another tie-break before the Norwegian made the all-important break in the seventh game. He went on to win it 6-4 and secure an opening-day victory in the 2022 ATP Finals.

ATP Finals 2022: Day 1 results at a glance

Men's singles

(3) Casper Ruud def. (5) Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(4), 6-4

(8) Taylor Fritz def. (1) Rafael Nadal 7-6(3), 6-1

Men's doubles

(2) Rajeev Ram/ Joe Salisbury def. (7) Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos 6-3, 6-7(8) [10-8]

(6) Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara def. (3) Jean-Julien Rojer / Marcelo Arevalo 7-5, 7-6(3)

