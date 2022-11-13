ATP Finals 2022 TV Schedule today: When are Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev playing? | Round robin, Day 2

The ATP Finals 2022 got off to a thunderous start in Turin, Italy, on Sunday, November 13. Casper Ruud put up a dominant performance to seal a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over the in-form Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Day 2 could be just as exciting with five-time champion Novak Djokovic locking horns with 2019 winner Stefanos Tsitsipas. The day's other singles match will see an all-Russian clash between 2020 champion Daniil Medvedev and sixth seed Andrey Rublev.

All eyes will, of course, be on the night match between Djokovic and Tsitsipas. The Serb is chasing his first title since 2015 after losing in the finals in 2016 and 2018. Another win would see him tie Roger Federer's record haul of six titles at the tournament.

However, negotiating his way past Tsitsipas won't be easy. Although the 21-time Major champion has won all three of their meetings this year, their latest showdown proved to be the toughest.

Djokovic staved off a spirited fightback from the Greek to record a tight 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (4) victory in the semifinals of the Paris Masters earlier this month.

Good friends Medvedev and Rublev, on the other hand, haven't crossed swords so far this year. Medvedev won their first four meetings but Rublev stopped the rot in their most recent face-off in Cincinnati last year with a three-set win.

The latter has collected four trophies this season, while the former has lifted two. It remains to be seen if Medvedev, a former ATP Finals winner, can exact revenge on Rublev in their upcoming clash.

On that note, here's a look at the November 14 schedule of the ATP Finals 2022:

Centre Court

(Starts at 11.30 am local time)

Round robin

(1) Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski vs (8) Thanasi Kokkinakis / Nick Kyrgios.

Round robin

Not before 2 pm local time: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs (6) Andrey Rublev.

Round robin

Not before 6.30 pm local time: (4) Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic vs (5) Ivan Dodig / Austin Krajicek.

Round robin

Not before 9 pm local time: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (7) Novak Djokovic

Where to watch ATP Finals 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas is a former champion at the ATP Finals

Viewers from the following countries can catch the ATP Finals action live on their respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia and Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

Sports 18 & Voot - India.

Latin America - ESPN.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

