ATP Finals 2022 TV Schedule today: When are Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas playing? | Round robin, Day 4

Day 4 of the 2022 ATP Finals will see Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev going head-to-head while Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will clash in the other singles match of the day.

Djokovic began his quest for a sixth year-ending title with a 6-4, 7-6(4) win over 2019 winner Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday. It has propelled him to the top spot in the Red Group.

The reigning Wimbledon champion will be keen to extend his dominance but his next opponent, Andrey Rublev, won't be easy to deal with. The Serb lost his most recent encounter with the Russian in the Belgrade final earlier this year.

Rublev comes into this match on the back of an enthralling 6-7(7), 6-3, 7-6(7) win over 2020 champion Daniil Medvedev, which has put him in the second spot in the Red Group. It remains to be seen if he can bring that same determination and fighting spirit against the 21-time Major winner as well.

While Rublev and Djokovic will lock horns in the afternoon match on Day 4 in Turin, the night match will feature two champions - Tsitsipas and Medvedev.

Both ended up on the losing side in their respective first matches and will be eager to bounce back to stay in contention for a spot in the last four. Having split their two meetings so far this year, there's not much to separate the two.

On that note, here's a look at the November 16 schedule of the ATP Finals 2022:

Centre Court

(Starts at 11.30 am local time)

Round robin

(1) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski vs (4) Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic

Round robin

Not before 2 pm local time: (6) Andrey Rublev vs (7) Novak Djokovic

Round robin

Not before 6.30 pm local time: (5) Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek vs (8) Thanasi Kokkinakis/Nick Kyrgios

Round robin

Not before 9 pm local time: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (4) Daniil Medvedev

Where to watch 2022 ATP Finals

Can Rublev continue his winning run at the ATP Finals?

Viewers from the following countries can catch the ATP Finals action live on their respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia and Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

Sports 18 & Voot - India.

Latin America - ESPN.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

