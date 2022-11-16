ATP Finals 2022 TV Schedule today: When are Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz playing? | Round robin, Day 5

Day 5 of the 2022 ATP Finals will see Rafael Nadal cross swords with Casper Ruud while Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime clash in their final matches of the Green Group in Turin.

It's the night encounter between Fritz and Auger-Aliassime that holds more significance on Thursday. With the winner of this contest progressing to the last four, it's all to play for.

Debutants Fritz and Auger-Aliassime are currently placed in the second and third positions, respectively, in the Green Group below leader Casper Ruud, who has already qualified.

Fritz lost a heartbreaker against Ruud on Tuesday and will be eager to bounce back and clinch the spot. The Indian Wells Masters champion saved a couple of match points but couldn't hold the Norwegian off before succumbing to a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) defeat.

Auger-Aliassime, on the other hand, started his campaign on the wrong foot with a defeat to Ruud. The Canadian soon rebounded from it to beat Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-4 in his next match.

It remains to be seen if the 22-year-old can bring forth the form that helped him win three of his last four tournaments when he meets Fritz.

The afternoon match between Nadal and Ruud, meanwhile, will be a dead rubber. However, it could still hold a lot of importance for either.

Nothing has gone right on the court for the 22-time Major winner since his fourth-round defeat at the US Open. A win over the in-form Ruud in a match where the Spaniard has no pressure to deal with, could be a huge confidence booster for Nadal ahead of the next season. The reigning Australian and French Open champion will look to produce his best and end the season on a high.

World No. 4 Ruud, on the other hand, has made it to the semifinals of the ATP Finals for the second consecutive year. He will be keen to go undefeated in the group stage and take the momentum into the knockouts.

On that note, here's a look at the November 17 schedule of the ATP Finals 2022:

Centre Court

(Starts at 11.30 am local time)

Round robin

(6) Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara vs (5) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos

Round robin

Not before 2 pm local time: (1) Rafael Nadal vs (3) Casper Ruud

Round robin

Not before 6.30 pm local time: (2) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs (3) Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer

Round robin

Not before 9 pm local time: (5) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (8) Taylor Fritz

Where to watch 2022 ATP Finals

Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates his win over Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals 2022

Viewers from the following countries can catch the ATP Finals action live on their respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia and Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

Sports 18 & Voot - India.

Latin America - ESPN.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

