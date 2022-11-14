ATP Finals 2022 TV Schedule today: When are Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz playing? | Round robin, Day 3

Day 3 of the ATP Finals will see the top two and the bottom two players of the Green Group go head-to-head in Turin, Italy.

The bottom two happen to be none other than Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who will clash in the afternoon singles match on Tuesday. Neither has made the best of starts to the prestigious season-ending championships on Sunday.

While Nadal suffered a 7-6(3), 6-1 hammering at the hands of Taylor Fritz, Auger-Aliassime went down 7-6(4), 6-4 to Casper Ruud. For both, a win is vital to remain in contention for a spot in the semifinals.

Nadal has a lot of experience playing in this event, having finished as the runner-up in 2010 and 2013. Auger-Aliassime, on the other hand, is a debutant. That said, he is also on a good run of form, having won three of his past four tournaments.

The night session, meanwhile, will see the top-placed Taylor Fritz and the second-placed Casper Ruud lock horns. Both will be brimming with confidence after the wins in their opening matches and will be eager to continue the momentum.

It needs to be mentioned that French Open and US Open runner-up Ruud reached the semifinals of this competition on his debut last year. It remains to be seen if it will have any bearing on his meeting with Indian Wells Masters champion Fritz, who made it through following the withdrawal of Carlos Alcaraz due to injury.

On that note, here's a look at the November 15 schedule of the ATP Finals 2022:

Centre Court

(Starts at 11.30 am local time)

Round robin

(3) Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer vs (7) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos

Round robin

Not before 2 pm local time: (1) Rafael Nadal vs (5) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Round robin

Not before 6.30 pm local time: (2) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs (6) Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara

Round robin

Not before 9 pm local time: (3) Casper Ruud vs (8) Taylor Fritz

Where to watch 2022 ATP Finals

Can Felix Auger-Aliassime bounce back at the ATP Finals?

Viewers from the following countries can catch the ATP Finals action live on their respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia and Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

Sports 18 & Voot - India.

Latin America - ESPN.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

