ATP Finals 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, ranking points & more

The 2023 ATP Finals will once again bring together the year's best performing players to square off against each other. The tournament will be held from November 12-19.

This will be the 54th and 49th edition of the singles and doubles events, respectively. Novak Djokovic headlines the field as the top seed and the defending champion.

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev are among the eight qualifiers, while Hubert Hurkacz and Taylor Fritz are this year's alternates. On that note, here's all the relevant information regarding the tournament:

What is the ATP Finals?

The tournament features the year's top eight performing players. They're divided into two groups of four for the round robin stage. The top two players from each group advance to the semifinals and then battle it out for a spot in the final.

The ATP Finals is now in its fifth avatar. From 1970-89, it was known as the Masters Grand Prix. It was rebranded as the ATP Tour World Championships for the next decade. It underwent another change and was known as the Tennis Masters Cup from 2000-08.

From 2009-16 it was known as the ATP World Tour Finals, which has been shortened to ATP Finals, while maintaining the same format. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic hold the record for most singles titles here with six.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy.

Players

Carlos Alcaraz is the second seed at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Novak Djokovic is the top seed. He won three Major titles this year, including his record 24th crown at the US Open. He also won the Masters titles in Cincinnati and Paris.

Carlos Alcaraz follows him as the second seed. He claimed six titles this year, including his second Grand Slam trophy at Wimbledon. Daniil Medvedev is seeded third and qualified on the heels of his five titles and a runner-up finish at the US Open.

Jannik Sinner won his maiden Masters title at the Canadian Open. He also won titles in Beijing and Vienna last month and is in great form. The Italian is the fourth seed. Next is Andrey Rublev as the fifth seed. He also bagged his first Masters title this year, which was in Monte Carlo.

Stefanos Tsitsipas won just one title this season, but a string of consistent results, including an Australian Open final, ensured his qualification. He's seeded sixth this time. Alexander Zverev was on course to qualify for the ATP Finals last year too, but an injury cut short his season.

Thus his streak of consecutive ATP Finals ended at five, but he's back again this year. Zverev won a couple of titles and reached the French Open semifinals, and is seeded seventh here. Holger Rune is seeded eighth and is set to make his ATP Finals debut.

The draw will be revealed on Thursday, November 9 at 3 p.m. local time.

Schedule

The group-stage matches will be take place from November 12-17. There will be four matches daily during this period, two each in the afternoon and evening sessions. Each session will have a singles and a doubles tie.

The semifinals will be contested on Saturday, November 18. The title round will be played on Sunday, November 19. The doubles final will be first up at 3 p.m. followed by the singles final at 6 p.m.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for the 2023 ATP Finals is $15,000,000 along with 1500 ranking points for an undefeated champion. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and points:

Singles Prize Money (2023) Undefeated champion $4,801,500 Final win $2,201,000 Semi-final match win $1,105,000 Round-robin match win $390,000 Participation fee $325,500 Alternate $152,500

ATP Rankings Points (Singles & Doubles) Round-robin match win 200 Semi-final win RR + 400 Final win RR + 900 Undefeated champion 1500

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK and Canada can watch the ATP Finals live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

