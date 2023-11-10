ATP Finals 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 1

Day 1 of the ATP Finals will take place on November 10, 2023, with the round-robin stage of both the men's singles and men's doubles events starting.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will start his campaign against Holger Rune not long after the two played out an exciting encounter in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters. The other singles fixture will see fourth seed Jannik Sinner take on sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in what will be the eighth match between the two.

This will be the third time the two face one another in the 2023 season, with Tsitsipas prevailing in five sets in the Round of 16 of the Australian Open while Sinner came out on top in the same stage at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam.

The first match of the opening day in Turin will see doubles top seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek face seventh seeds Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni. In the other doubles match of the day, fourth seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin will be up against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the ATP Finals.

Schedule for Day 1 of ATP Finals 2023

Centre Court

Starting at 12 noon local time: (1) Ivan Dodig / Austin Krajicek vs (7) Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni

Not before 2:30 pm local time: (4) Jannik Sinner vs (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Not before 6:30 pm local time: (4) Santiago Gonzalez / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs (5) Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos

Not before 9 pm local time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (8) Holger Rune

ATP Finals 2023 TV Schedule

Time Matches Channel Starting at 12 noon local time Round-Robin (Men's singles and men's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch ATP Finals 2023?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and India can watch the action on the first day in Turin live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches for Day 1 of the year-end tournament will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches for Day 1 in Turin will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the ATP Finals in Turin live on TSN.

Australia: All matches at the year-end tournament will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

India: Indian viewers can watch all the live action in Turin on SONY.

ATP Finals 2023: Match Timings

All matches on the opening day will take place on Centre Court, with the first fixture starting at 12 noon local time:

Country Date Start time USA November 10, 2023 6 am ET Canada November 10, 2023 6 am ET UK November 10, 2023 11 am GMT India November 10, 2023 4 pm IST

