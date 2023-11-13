ATP Finals 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 3

The round-robin stage of the 2023 ATP Finals continues with the Green Group taking to the court on Tuesday.

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner won their openers against Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas respectively. While the Serb needed three sets to secure the win, the Italian eased past his opponent in straight sets.

Thus, Sinner tops the group for now, but a loss against Djokovic could change that. The 22-year-old is yet to get the better of World No. 1 and has lost all three of their prior meetings.

As for Tsitsipas and Rune, a defeat could virtually knock them out of the tournament, so both of them face a fight to remain in contention for a semifinal spot. Top seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek will take on Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Both teams won their first match of the group stage, so this duel will decide who's going to keep their position atop the leaderboard. On the other hand, Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni will fight for their survival against Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, who're in a similar predicament.

With that, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 3 of ATP Finals 2023

Centre Court

Starting at 12 noon local time: (4) Santiago Gonzalez/Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs (7) Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni

Not before 2:30 pm local time: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (8) Holger Rune

Not before 6:30 pm local time: (1) Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek vs (5) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos

Not before 9 pm local time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (4) Jannik Sinner

ATP Finals 2023 TV Schedule

Time Matches Channel Starting at 12 noon local time Round-Robin (Men's singles and men's doubles) Tennis

Where to watch ATP Finals 2023?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the action on the second day in Turin live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches of the year-end tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches in Turin will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the ATP Finals in Turin live on TSN.

Australia: All matches at the year-end tournament will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

India: Indian viewers can watch all the live action in Turin on SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

ATP Finals 2023: Match Timings

The first match on the third day will take place will start at 12 noon local time on Centre Court. Here's a look at the starting times in your respective countries:

Country Date Start time USA November 14, 2023 06:00 am ET Canada November 14, 2023 06:00 am ET UK November 14, 2023 11:00 am GMT India November 14, 2023 4:30 pm IST

