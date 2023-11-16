ATP Finals 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 6

Carlos Alcaraz will step out on the court in Turin in hopes of booking a spot in the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals as he takes on Daniil Medvedev in their final round-robin contest on Friday (November 17).

The former World No. 1 opened his campaign with a three-set loss against Alexander Zverev, but bounced back to beat Andrey Rublev to keep his chances of reaching the knockout stages alive.

In the other singles contest for the day, Rublev will look to play spoilsport for Alexander Zverev, who also has one win from two to show for at this year's ATP Finals.

Rublev is out of contention for the semifinals. Zverev has a chance to qualify for the knockouts, but he will have to beat Rublev first and then hope Alcaraz loses to Medvedev.

In the men's doubles category, Rohan Bopanna and his partner Matthew Ebden will take on the Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in their round-robin contest. In the other doubles contest, the all-Aussie pair of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler will lock horns with Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.

Schedule for Day 6 of ATP Finals 2023

Centre Court

Starting at 12 noon local time: (2) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski vs (3) Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden

Not before 2:30 pm local time: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (3) Daniil Medvedev

Not before 6:30 pm local time: (6) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs vs (8) Rinky Hijikata/Jason Kubler

Not before 9 pm local time: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (7) Alexander Zverev

ATP Finals 2023 TV Schedule

Time Matches Channel Starting at 12 noon local time Round-Robin (Men's singles and men's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch ATP Finals 2023?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the action on the second day in Turin live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches of the year-end tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches in Turin will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the ATP Finals in Turin live on TSN.

Australia: All matches at the year-end tournament will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

India: Indian viewers can watch all the live action in Turin on SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

ATP Finals 2023: Match Timings

The first match on the second day will take place on Centre Court and will commence at 12 noon local time. Here's a look at the starting times in your respective countries:

Country Date Start time USA November 17, 2023 06:00 am ET Canada November 17, 2023 06:00 am ET UK November 17, 2023 11:00 am GMT India November 17, 2023 4:30 pm IST