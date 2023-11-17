ATP Finals 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 7

Day 7 of the ATP Finals will see the knockout stages of both the singles and doubles tournaments take place, and we are in for some exciting tennis action in Turin.

In the singles event, top seed Novak Djokovic and second seed Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns in what is expected to be a scintillating matchup on Centre Court. The two will face each other for the fourth time this season, with the Serb winning two of their previous three meetings. Alcaraz, however, won the only Grand Slam final they contested at Wimbledon.

The other semifinal will see third seed Daniil Medvedev face fourth seed Jannik Sinner in what will be their fifth match in 2023. The Italian came out on top in their last two meetings, both in finals.

In the doubles event, defending champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury will face fourth seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, while third seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will be up against fifth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the ATP Finals.

Schedule for Day 7 of the ATP Finals

Centre Court

Starting at 12 noon local time: (5) Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs (3) Rohan Bopanna / Matthew Ebden

Not before 2:30 pm local time: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (4) Jannik Sinner

Not before 6:30 pm local time: (6) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury vs (4) Santiago Gonzalez / Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Not before 9 pm local time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Where to watch ATP Finals 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the action on the seventh day in Turin live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Live action on Day 7 of the year-end tournament in Turin can be seen on the Tennis Channel by American viewers.

UK: All matches in Turin will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the World No. 1 take on Carlos Alcaraz live on TSN.

Australia: All matches at the year-end tournament will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

India: Indian viewers can watch all the live action in Turin on SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches at the ATP Finals, click here.

