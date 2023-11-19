ATP Finals 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 8

Day 8 of the ATP Finals 2023 will be the final day of the year-end championships in Turin, with the title clashes for both singles and doubles events taking place.

Novak Djokovic booked his place in the final of the tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. The Serb thus reached the title clash of the season-ending event for the ninth time in his career.

Here, he will be up against fourth seed Jannik Sinner, who triumphed 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1 over third seed Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals. The Italian has now won each of his last three matches against the Russian.

Djokovic and Sinner previously locked horns during the round-robin stage in Turin, with the latter coming out on top. The two will face one another for the fifth time, with the Serb leading 3-1 in the head-to-head.

In the doubles event, defending champions and sixth seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury will take on fifth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos. Neither pair have lost a match yet.

With two exciting matchups coming up in Turin, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the ATP Finals.

Schedule for Day 8 of ATP Finals 2023

Centre Court

Starting at 3 pm local time: (5) Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs (6) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury

Not before 6 pm local time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (4) Jannik Sinner

ATP Finals 2023 TV Schedule

Timing Matches Channel 9 pm ET Finals (Men's singles and men's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch ATP Finals 2023?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the action, from the last day of the tournament in Turin, live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches of the year-end tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches of the tournament in Turin will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the season-ending championships in Turin live on TSN.

Australia: All matches of the year-end tournament will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

India: Indian viewers can watch all the live action on SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

ATP Finals 2023: Match Timings

The first match on the last day will take place on Centre Court and will commence at 3 pm local time. Here's a look at the starting times in your respective countries:

Country Date Start Time USA November 19, 2023 9 am ET Canada November 19, 2023 9 am ET UK November 19, 2023 2 pm GMT India November 19, 2023 7: 30 pm IST

